Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Features Newest Broadcast Products at NAB New York 2016

NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 7, 2016– Integrated Microwave Technologies (“IMT”), a business unit of xG Technology, Inc. (“xG”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the law enforcement, broadcast, sports and entertainment markets, will be highlighting its new Nulinx-IP line of point-to-point hybrid IP/ASI microwave radios and 58microLite HD Mini Kit at NAB New York 2016 (Booth 1650).

“We are particularly excited to showcase our newest offerings to the broadcast market at NAB New York,” says John Payne IV, president of IMT. “In support of the FCC Broadcast Spectrum Repack and introduction of ATSC 3.0, IMT is excited to show its Nulinx-IP product line. Additionally, many broadcasters have embraced IMT’s microLite technology to improve operational efficiency for remote news broadcasts.”

The Nulinx-IP is a point-to-point bi-directional microwave link that brings the high reliability and scalability of carrier-grade microwave to broadcasters. The Nulinx-IP supports data rates as high as 600 Mbps in a 30 MHz Part 101 channel using a single set of antennas, and as high as 1200 Mbps using MIMO technology. It operates with as little as 75 MHz transmit/receive frequency spacing and can use traditional Part 74 (BAS) and Part 101 (Fixed Microwave Service) microwave channels. Available as an all-indoor or split system on any licensed or unlicensed band from 5.8 through 42 GHz, IMT’s Nulinx-IP Flex has the flexibility and expandability to grow with the user’s needs.

As auxiliary spectrum becomes increasingly scarce, making maximum use of available channel space is essential. The Nulinx-IP Flex offers adaptive modulation constellations up to 2048 QAM, so more bits move in the same amount of spectrum. Adaptive modulation nearly eliminates outages when atmospheric conditions, such as heavy rain, do not support the highest data rates. Advanced Quality of Service (QoS) controls ensure that essential program traffic continues to flow. Header deduplication and other built-in data compression techniques offer greater throughput in the same spectrum space.

Created to improve operational efficiencies for daily news applications, the 58microLite HD Mini Kit is a highly portable professional-grade HD wireless camera link capable of providing high-quality video at distances over two miles, line-of-sight (LOS). This latest version of the microLite system is the perfect accessory to any remote news production with its reduced deployment time and improved agility.

At the heart of the 58microLite HD Mini Kit is the microLite HD Transmitter. The 58microLite kit also features a dual-diversity COFDM receiver that uses maximal-ratio combining technology to enable the system to support LOS as well as non-line-of-sight (NLOS) applications. It comes in an ultra-small, self-contained package perfect for discrete installations. The 58microLite HD Mini Kit comes in three camera mounting versions: the standard hot-shoe and optional Anton/Bauer Gold Mount or V-Mount.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a business unit of xG Technology, Inc., is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital broadcast microwave video systems. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license-free sports and entertainment applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state, local and federal police departments.

More information can be found atwww.imt-solutions.comandwww.xgtechnology.com.

