RED DIGITAL CINEMA TO SHOW NEWEST CAMERAS AT CAMERIMAGE 2016

Irvine, CA — November 4, 2016. RED Digital Cinema will be exhibiting at Camerimage International Film Festival in Bydgoszcz, Poland from November 12-19. Those visiting RED’s stand can interact with RED’s DSMC2™ cameras including the newest cameras, RED EPIC-W and WEAPON® 8K S35, which feature RED’s new HELIUM™ sensor.



These RED cameras will be featured alongside Dedo Lights and Cooke Optics within the Main Foyer of The Festival Center. This stand will use a mock set displaying the Camerimage Frog Festival Trophies, rarely seen on the exhibit floor or outside the awards. Additional RED EPIC-W cameras will be featured on the Leica and Angenieux stands as well.