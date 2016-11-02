Facilis Brings Affordable, Powerful Storage Technology to New York Post Production Facilities at NAB Show NY

HUDSON, MA (November 2nd, 2016) – At NAB Show NY 2016 on stand 1419, Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, will showcase the latest enhancements to its TerraBlock shared storage system for content creation and post production. Facilis has introduced capacity increases across its TerraBlock line, with substantially lower price points, making TerraBlock accessible to the broadest range of users, from high-end broadcasters to budget-conscious facilities. TerraBlock's ability to connect via Ethernet and/or Fibre Channel continues to be one of the strongest differentiators that put Facilis ahead of the competition.

Facilis is showcasing its latest SSD (Solid State Drive) technology, which is now incorporated within the TerraBlock Hybrid24 and SSD8 shared storage systems. The integration of SSD technology significantly increases the available shared bandwidth for heavy 4K+ production and VR workflows. By combining the best of traditional spinning disk technology with enterprise-class SDDs, a hybrid solution offers the best of both worlds and gives users the ability to dynamically assign volumes where performance matters most. Most importantly, users never have to waste valuable space on SSDs with persistent data, since spinning HDs in the same enclosure are used for automated offload and mirroring.

Also showing at NAB NY will be the latest version of the Facilis FastTracker, an application designed for cataloging, searching and viewing any media types within Facilis Shared Storage, including all major QuickTime, MP4 and MXF codecs, along with DPX and TARGA image sequences, to name a few. This easy-to-use system includes custom metadata tagging, catalog user permissions, “Boolean” search capability and incremental indexing functionality. FastTracker is the fastest way to find, view, and access media in a project.

“The New York content creation community is one of the most buoyant in the country and our largest market with several hundred facilities in the area already relying on TerraBlock to improve their workflows,” said James McKenna, VP of Marketing and Pre Sales at Facilis Technology. “Facility owners increasingly feel the pressure to deliver more HDR, 4K+ and VR content. Through integration of solid-state technology with spinning hard drives and selectable sharing methods of both block and file level, we future-proof our customer’s facilities and ensure the success of future post production pipelines."

About Facilis Technology

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds affordable, high-capacity, turnkey shared storage and archiving solutions for post production and content creation professionals working in the film, television, education and audio-visual markets. Its production-proven solutions are fast and intuitive – making it easier for creative professionals to collaborate and work more efficiently. Flexible, scalable and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis’ products blend seamlessly into any studio environment boutique, mid-size or large and have installed more than 3,000 systems worldwide. http://facilis.com/

All trademarks and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.