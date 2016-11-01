Adorama Launches VIP360 Customer Loyalty Program

New York, NY – November 1, 2016 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, is today launching VIP360, an exclusive members benefits program for the most elite of Adorama shoppers. Just $49.99/year to join, Adorama VIP360 offers a number of deals, discounts and special promotions available only to members throughout the year, including free, nationwide two-day delivery, drops and spills warranty, and extended returns at no additional cost to the customer. Members will also enjoy early access to pop-up sales as well as raffles for tickets to private events. Adorama’s VIP360 program is good for anyone looking to be rewarded for all their photo, video and electronics purchases, whether they’re shopping for a TV, computer, gaming system, or even surveillance cameras for home security.

“We’re pleased to announce VIP360, an upgrade to Adorama’s original VIP loyalty program,”states Adorama CEO Barry Litwin. “We continue to delight our professional photography, video and audio customers. And, by listening to them, we’ve curated an unmatched level of everyday shopping benefits, all-in-one equipment damage protection, and free two-day delivery that exceeds our loyal customers’ needs, for the low annual fee of $49. Adorama will continue to offer its long-standing free VIP program, but for those customers seeking a much higher level of service, Adorama VIP360 offers outstanding new upgrades that customers have been asking for.”

“We’ve poured a great deal of time and resources to find out what exactly our customers want,” explains Lev Peker, chief marketing officer, Adorama. “What we found is that, collectively, they’re a highly social, digitally savvy set of consumers who demand a personalized shopping experience. The Adorama VIP360 program allows us to tap into their exact needs as well as consumer trends, and deliver a customized experience that fits their lifestyle. But more than just enabling our VIP customers to make smart purchasing decisions, we are able to offer them unique and engaging content, plus members-only access to high-profile events, giving VIP360 the air of exclusivity shoppers love.”

Adorama VIP360: Fast, Reliable Shopping

With Adorama’s VIP360, customers will get an entire year of drops and spills coverage provided by New Leaf, ensuring their photo, video and electronics equipment are protected from all of the elements – even themselves. Shopping is faster and easier than ever with free, nationwide two-day delivery for all VIP360-eligible items, while 60-day extended returns with free return shipping means purchasing new equipment is completely risk-free. Best of all, VIP360 members also get early access to exclusive savings and entries into monthly contests for major prizes.

Sign up now for Adorama VIP360 and get a free metal print from AdoramaPix!

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 40 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants. Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

