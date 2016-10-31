Canada's Groupe V Media Revamps its Broadcast Operations with Pebble Beach Systems' Dolphin and Marina

Weybridge, UK and Broomfield, CO., USA, October 31st, 2016 – Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today announced that Groupe V Media has become the first Canadian company to install Dolphin --Pebble's compact and cost-effective integrated channel device-- and Marina --the company's powerful centralized ingest, content management and multi-channel automation solution-- as part of its newly revamped broadcast operations.

A Quebec-based media and entertainment company, Groupe V Media owns V, a French-language television network, as well as two specialty television networks, MusiquePlus and MAX and several online content platforms such as the 25Stanley sports blog and noovo.ca.

When Groupe V Media decided to consolidate its broadcast operations for Musique Plus, Max and V television, it was looking at ways to simplify its infrastructure while at the same time ensuring that the new playout and automation systems would work seamlessly with its existing Louise traffic system.

"One of our primary objectives was to make sure that our new system would not only work seamlessly with our existing traffic system but also offer a smooth migration from our legacy Sundance and Florical systems. We conducted a very thorough evaluation and were impressed with the ease of integration and flexible workflow offered by Dolphin and Marina along with Pebble's ability to really listen to our needs," says Danick Beaulieu, Director of Operations Groupe V Media.

Groupe V Media's new broadcast operations center is due to be fully operational by November 2016. Three Dolphin integrated channel servers with Marina automation will control the playout of video, graphics and subtitles of the master channel in Montreal as well as 4 regional channels along with the two specialty channels.

Richard Roy, VP of Operations Groupe V Media adds: "One of the key benefits of the Dolphin/Marina system is that it just pretty much runs on its own. There’s no need for 24/7 staff and we feel confident when we go home at night."

