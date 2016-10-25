IHSE USA Products at the 2016 NAB Show New York

2016 NAB Show New York

IHSE USA Product Preview

New -- Draco vario SDI KVM Extender

IHSE will give 2016 NAB Show New York attendees a close-up look at the Draco vario SDI extender, the most recent addition to the company's Draco vario KVM extender series. The new SDI extender converts 3G-SDI signals for sharing serial digital video with IHSE's Draco tera KVM matrix switches. The new extender allows source and destination extensions up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber or up to 140 meters over Cat X.

An integrated signal-conversion function uses IHSE's flex-port technology to switch SDI sources from the CPU to any other extender connected to the matrix in the digital video domain, including DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Likewise, the extender can switch any of the HDMI, DVI, or DisplayPort CPU units to the SDI CON unit. This capability allows users to view content on a wide range of monitors without needing dedicated SDI displays and extra cables for SDI extension.

Two SFP cages on the SDI CPU can support up to two SDI input sources, selectable via the Draco tera tool or an external panel, such as DNF's programmable push-button panel communicating via IHSE's API. An optional looping output is available on the CPU unit to connect an SDI monitor on the local side. Two SFP cages on the CON unit allow up to two parallel SDI outputs for connecting broadcast-style monitors.

Optional dual ports are available on both the CON and CPU for connecting the units to the matrix switch in various combinations. This capability enables an uninterrupted connection during maintenance, a backup system in fully redundant or missional-critical environments, or the ability to share CPU sources between multiple KVM systems.

New -- Draco vario USB 3.0 KVM Extender

At the 2016 NAB Show New York, IHSE will display the Draco vario USB 3.0 extender, one of the newest in its range of modular Draco vario KVM extenders. Compatible with the Draco tera UNI KVM matrix switch system, the unit delivers delay-free, lossless switching and extension of USB 3.0 signals from USB 3.0 SuperSpeed devices, including high-speed memory cards and cameras, over hundreds of meters via a single multimode fiber-optic cable. The Draco vario USB 3.0 extender carries an integrated two-port USB 3.0 hub capable of data rates up to 5 gigabits per second.

The unit combines the highly successful Draco vario extender technology with Icron Technologies' leading ExtremeUSB® technology and includes all features of the Icron ExtremeUSB series, such as plug-and-play configuration.

New -- Matrix Grid Board

Also on display at the 2016 NAB Show New York will be IHSE's Matrix Grid board, which simplifies the interconnection between Draco tera enterprise KVM matrix switches. The new plug-and-play technology reduces cost and wiring effort, especially compared to CWDM, without any reduction in performance. IHSE's flex-port technology combines up to eight ports over a single SFP fiber connection and can be separated by distances up to 10 kilometers. Additionally, each Matrix Grid board includes two I/O ports that can be used for splitter or redundant path requirements.

Matrix Grid can connect several matrices of computers and consoles together to form a decentralized, virtual super-matrix, allowing users to access computers anywhere in the grid from their own workstations in real time. The dual-port Matrix Grid board replaces the standard I/O board previously used for matrix interconnection and dramatically reduces the cabling required between matrices.

Draco tera compact UNI -- Universal Matrix Switch Supporting KVM, SDI, and USB 3.0 Sources

2016 NAB Show New York attendees will see the Draco tera compact UNI matrix switch, which provides the ability to switch partitioned formats for 3G-SDI, USB 3.0, MADI, and ultra-high-definition KVM using an SFP modular design. Each port is designed around the IHSE's high-speed flex-port technology, which allows any port to be defined as an input or output. Frame sizes are available with eight, 16, 32, or 48 ports in 1 RU and with 64 or 80 ports in 2 RU. Each frame includes an internal controller card that can be managed with many different third-party control systems, such as those from Crestron, HRS, DNF, and Lawo. Frames come standard with dual power and support optional API modules for SNMP.

By combining the IHSE Series 417 USB 3.0 extenders with the Draco tera UNI matrix switch system, USB 3.0 signals can be separated up to 100 meters over OM3 multimode fiber-optic cabling. USB 3.0 supports throughput that is approximately 10 times that of USB 2.0, making it ideal for postproduction editing software, USB 3.0 cameras, HD videos, and remote storage devices. Based on Icron Technologies' ExtremeUSB® extension technology, which enables true plug-and-play operations, the solution is compatible with Windows®, Linux, and OS X® operating systems.

In addition to the standard compact UNI options for 3G-SDI in coax or fiber, customized models can be configured using special-purpose Embrionix modules for HDMI to SDI, SDI to HDMI, MADI, and ST-2022-6 for broadcast IP distribution.

Draco ultra DP

IHSE will demonstrate the Draco ultra DP, the first 4K DisplayPort KVM extender with a 60 hertz refresh rate in full color depth. The device constitutes a new generation of digital KVM signal extension using the innovative Lightweight Image (LICI) codec, developed in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. This revolutionary coding technology ensures brilliant image quality at the highest video resolutions with outstanding color accuracy (deep color-ready).

The Draco ultra DP extender allows users to operate CPUs from devices at a remotely located workstation -- including DisplayPort video devices, keyboards, and pointing devices -- over a single duplex fiber cable. The extender transfers fully digital video in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160 at a 60 hertz refresh rate and full color depth (24 bit, 4:4:4). The KVM extender also supports audio transmission via the DisplayPort interface, eliminating the need for additional audio modules and enabling playback of the audio signal on monitors with integrated loudspeakers. It is also possible to integrate optional Draco vario upgrade modules for digital audio input and output and for data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS-232.

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

