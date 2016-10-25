Rio Rancho, NM (October 25, 2016) -- Lectrosonics introduces the DBa digital belt pack transmitter as part of the DSW (Digital Secure Wireless) microphone system. Featuring 24 bit/48 kHz digital audio for pristine sound quality, the DBa is ideal for use in theaters, film making, touring and other demanding applications. The compact and light weight but rugged machined metal construction ensures that the new transmitter is a durable choice for tough environments. With AES-256-CTR (Advanced Encryption Standard) encryption technology, the DBa transmitter is also ideal for use where privacy is of paramount concern, such as corporate boardrooms, shareholder meetings, and government facilities.

The DBa features wideband tuning (470-698 MHz), a highly linear RF output stage for reduced intermodulation distortion and a true 50 mW transmission RF power for excellent range and resistance to dropouts. The TA5M mic/line input found on the DBa digital wireless belt pack transmitter accepts all lavaliere and head-worn microphones wired for Lectrosonics servo-input transmitters.

Karl Winkler, Lectrosonics’ Vice President of Sales, offered these comments regarding the company’s new transmitter, “The new DBa digital belt pack transmitter is the ideal tool for critical audio applications where sound quality is first on the list. With powerful encryption, the DBa will also be at home on closed sets, theaters, corporate and government environments where privacy is a must. Of course the DBa has that classic Lectrosonics feel of machined metal - you know it will hold up when things get tough.”

Specifications for the new transmitter are as follows: audio frequency response: 20 Hz to 20 kHz +/- 1dB. Digital conversion: 24 bits, 48 kHz sampling. System latency: 2.5 ms. Distortion: .05% THD+N, 1 kHz @ -10 dBFS. Dynamic range: 108 dB A-wtd. The DBa uses two AA batteries for a 5+ hour (alkaline) or 9+ hour (lithium) run time.

The DBa digital belt pack transmitter is available now, with an MSRP of $2,150 U.S.

