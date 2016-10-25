Wisycom Ensures Interference-Free Coverage for Popular Spanish Reality Cycling Show, Imparables

BARCELONA, SPAIN, OCTOBER 25, 2016 – Ever since he was a young boy, Efrem Carbó has had a passion for sound. He has since been working in the industry for the past 17 years. In 2013, Carbó started the production company dB Rec Audio Solutions SL with his partner Alex Albors. In the three years they have been in business, the duo has grown the company into one of Barcelona’s busiest and well-respected sound companies. Since they were given the challenging task of capturing the exciting action of cycling competitions for Imparables, a popular TVE-Teledeporte (Televisión Española) series, they continuously turn to Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, for their wireless needs.

The most recent episode of Imparables was filmed in Atacama, Chile. The Spanish reality program features famous television celebrity Santi Millan as he races in high-level cycling competitions all over the world. New episodes premiere on TVE-Teledeporte every three months, and are then uploaded on YouTube and other social media networks for worldwide viewing.

“We have been happily using Wisycom for the past year,” says Carbó. “For Imparables in the Atacama Desert, we used two Wisycom MCR42S Miniature Camera Receivers and four MTP40S Wideband Bodypack Transmitters. The size of the transmitter coupled with the wide range, which allows you to work in a broad spectrum, are amazing. In my personal opinion, I consider the Wisycom system (MTP40S and MCR42S) to be the best in the market due to its great capability to transmit high-quality sound with no interference.”

With the MCR42S/MTP40S combination, Carbó and his team were able to follow four competitors in a buggy for 20 minutes at a distance of 900 meters (half a mile) without having any signal interruptions or RF issues in the Atacama Desert.

“In addition to all of the great characteristics of the Wisycom gear, the accessories you can get for the receiver make it very easy to adapt to different configurations,” adds Carbó. “Wisycom also uses incredibly reliable and strong materials to build its equipment. I have had great confidence in Wisycom and its Spanish supplier SeeSound. I was clear on the products I needed and the company’s proactive approach and willingness to comply with my expectations has made it a pleasure to work with. With Wisycom, I know that I am getting an extremely high-quality product that will deliver the results I am looking for every time.”

Carbó and Arbors plan to use their Wisycom gear for the next Imparables competition, as well as for any project that may come up in the future.

About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom’s design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company’s Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit www.wisycom.com.