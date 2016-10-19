SPANISH NATIONAL BROADCASTER, TELEVISIÓN ESPAÑOLA, INSTALLS MISTIKA TO DRIVE 4K HDR PRODUCTIONS

SGO, the high end post production software and systems developer, today announces its Mistika toolkit has been chosen by Televisión Española (TVE), Spain’s national state-owned public-service television broadcaster, to enhance the channel’s 4K HDR productions. Mistika will be used by TVE’s post-production team and its advanced tools and capabilities, including a facility-wide timeline, will support the network’s collaborative workflows.



Established in 1956, TVE is owned by the RTVE Corporation who has overall responsibility Spain’s national public-service radio and television. As the leading broadcaster in Spain, TVE wanted to make sure it was at the forefront of 4K HDR TV production. The Mistika solution not only offers real-time playback in 4K, but a truly interactive solution that the operator can experience at all levels.



“TVE’s significant investment in Mistika will set the standard for future creativity among other channels in Spain,” comments Jose Luis Acha, Regional Sales Manager. “Mistika will enable the broadcaster to combine disparate production operations in to one easy workflow that can be dispersed among the team. We’re excited to be working with TVE to help the team create visually advanced 4K productions, but also support them in the move towards 8K and beyond.”



