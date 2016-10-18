AJA Hires Robert Stacy as Asia Pacific General Manager

Industry Veteran to Oversee AJA Sales and Marketing Across Region

Grass Valley, CA (October 18, 2016) -- AJA Video Systems has hired Robert Stacy as the company’s new Asia Pacific General Manager, based in Tokyo, Japan. Stacy joins the team with more than two decades of experience in the digital video technology business.

“I have had many years of experience in this industry and firmly believe that AJA’s technology solutions are second to none, and look forward to expanding their reach across the Asia Pacific region,” said Stacy, “In the coming months, I look forward to building a dedicated team that is exclusively focused on promoting AJA’s video capture cards, streaming solutions, digital recorders, routers, cameras and more into the region.”

An industry veteran, Stacy joins AJA from Newtek, where he was the Vice President of Asia. From 2004 through 2014, Stacy was the head of Asia Media Products, LLC, where he worked as a sales and marketing partner for prominent digital video technology companies including Facilis, Telestream, Ensemble Designs, Promax Systems, Timecode Systems, and previously from 2005-2009, also with AJA. Stacy got his start in professional video working in sales and marketing capacities for Avid and Media 100. He currently operates Asia Media Partners, LLC (AMP), and will build out a local staff across the region under the AMP banner.

“Robert has been a close friend of AJA for many years, and we’re happy to have him back in the family to drive sales and marketing across the APAC region,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems, “He’s a consummate professional, and he brings an incredible wealth of experience to our team, including a deep understanding of the professional and cultural needs of each of the respective regions he is overseeing.”

