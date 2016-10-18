Studio Technologies Releases Model 362 Listen-Only Beltpack Featuring Dante Technology

SKOKIE, IL, OCTOBER 18, 2016—Studio Technologies, a manufacturer of high-quality audio, video and fiber-optic solutions, introduces the new Model 362 Listen-Only Beltpack that features Dante audio-over-Ethernet technology. Intended for use by on-air talent or production personnel, the Model 362 is a 2-channel user device that supports headphone monitoring of two audio channels associated with a Dante application.

“Our new Model 362 beltpack provides the form factor, reliability and features needed to be effective in a variety of studio and field applications,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “The Model 362 leverages the capabilities of Dante with Studio Technologies’ expertise in creating excellent professional audio and broadcast products. The result is a product that features simple deployment, application-tailored configuration choices and reliable operation while maintaining the pro audio quality and intuitive user experience Studio Technologies is known for.”

Key features of the Model 362 include configurable audio channel routing, dual level controls, 1/4-inch and 3.5-mm output jacks, and Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) powering. With only a PoE connection and a pair of headphones or an earpiece, a complete broadcast talent cue or audio monitoring location can be created. Also known as an interruptible foldback or “IFB,” talent cueing is an unheralded but critical part of on-air applications. The Model 362 can be used with other high-performance Dante-enabled products from Studio Technologies, such as party-line intercom and IFB interfaces, 2- and 4-channel intercom beltpacks and announcer’s consoles, as well as being interoperable with products from hundreds of other manufacturers.

The setup and operation of the Model 362 is fast and simple. Both power and bidirectional digital audio are provided via an etherCON RJ45 jack, which is used to interconnect with a port on a standard PoE-enabled network switch. Both 1/4-inch and 3.5-mm output jacks allow use of a wide range of stereo headphones, single- or dual-ear broadcast headsets, and stereo or monaural earpieces or earbuds.

The Dante Controller personal computer application can be used to route two audio sources to the Model 362’s inputs. Two “push-in/push-out” rotary potentiometers make it easy for the user to set and maintain the desired level on the 2-channel headphone output. Four LEDs provide a clear and complete indication of the unit’s operating status. And while configuration ease and flexibility are central to the Model 362, audio quality remains front and center.

The Model 362’s functionality complements Studio Technologies’ Model 370, 374 and 380 beltpacks that were recently introduced. All of these products leverage the power of Dante and standard LAN networking to offer exciting new ways to meet the needs of sports and broadcast applications.

Since 2013, Studio Technologies has embraced Dante as the leader in audio-over-Ethernet movement, incorporating it into range of products that offer unique solutions for broadcast, production, commercial and government applications. Dante-compatible products include the Model 214, 215 and 216 Announcer’s Consoles, Model 45DR and Model 45DC Intercom Interfaces, the Model 5202 Dante to Phones and Line Output Interface, the Model 5204 Dual Line Input to Dante Interface and the Model 5205 Mic/Line to Dante Interface. The new Model 362, along with the Model 370, 374 and 380, further enhance Studio Technologies’ line of Dante-enabled products, adding support for intercom and specialized on-air applications.

For more information on other Studio Technologies’ products, visit www.studio-tech.com.

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. Founded in 1978, the company is committed to designing and manufacturing dependable, cost-effective, and creative solutions for broadcast studio, stadium and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, intercom and IFB interfaces, announcer consoles, and loudspeaker monitor control systems. A growing line of Dante-enabled audio-over-Ethernet products is receiving wide recognition. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.com or call 847.676.9177.