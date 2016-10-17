Audinate Expands Offices in Sydney and Portland

PORTLAND, OR, October 17, 2016 - To support the rapid adoption of Dante™ audio networking technology, Audinatehas expanded its Australian global headquarters in Sydney, Australia and and more recently its North America headquarters in Portland, OR. The company recently completed an expansion of its global headquarters and Innovation Center in Sydney, Australia, doubling the size of the office. The new North America facility is located in the historic Albers Mill Building in Portland, Oregon and triples the size of the previous office. The new facility also features Audinate’s new North America training center.

“With Dante now adopted by more than 300 OEMs, andtens of thousands of Dante enabled systems being installed over the next 12 months, the expansion of both offices enables us to scale to meet growing demand,” stated Lee Ellison, CEO of Audinate. “We are also excited to start offering hands-on training for system integrators and design consultants in the new Portland facility.”

The office expansions will enable Audinate to staff up across all functional areas, with an emphasis on software and hardware engineers in Sydney, and training and marketing resources in Portland.

About Audinate

Audinate was founded with a vision to revolutionize professional and commercial audio for the 21st century. Audinate’s award winning Dante audio over IP networking solution is the worldwide leader and used extensively in the professional live sound, commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording industries. Dante replaces traditional analogue audio cables by transmitting perfectly synchronized audio signals across large distances, to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet cable. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Dante technology powers products available from hundreds of leading audio partners around the world.

