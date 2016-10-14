Audio Engineering Society’s New Refer-a-Friend Program Offers Members a Chance to Gain Free Membership, Event Access and More

— AES Members need only to “Find Five Friends” to join the AES to qualify for free membership renewals —





New York, NY, October 13, 2016 — AES Membership is the best way to stay involved and grow as an audio professional, while also helping to promote best audio practices, standards, and audio quality. Share the benefits and status of AES membership, full access to the AES E-Library and more with your friends and colleagues, and, when they join the AES community, you’ll get rewarded. With the new AES “Refer-a-Friend” program, members can now build discount credits towards any purchase from the aes.org website, including membership renewals, AES Convention and Conference registrations, AES swag and publications. Get the details on how to “Find Five Friends – Renew For Free” at aes.org/membership/referrals/.

There’s never been a better time to be a part of the Audio Engineering Society, with new Member Benefits such as full access to exclusive AES E-Library content – including proceedings from the recent AES Los Angeles Convention and the sold-out Audio for Virtual and Augmented Reality Conference – a benefit shared by all Members. AES partner discounts and exclusive AES services such as “Find an Audio Engineer,” AES member profile listings and much more are available both online and at dozens of events held worldwide every year.

Refer a Friend, Reap Rewards, and become part of the 12,000-plus worldwide members who represent the Audio Engineering Society. Find out more at aes.org/membership/referrals/.

