Online Dante Certification Program Now Available

PORTLAND, OR, October6, 2016—Audinate, creators of the industry-leading audio networking technology Dante, announced that Level 1 of thepopular Dante Certification program is now available online. This online course allows customers the opportunity to become certified any time, any place, without the need to attend in-person events.

Audinate created the certification program as a response to requests for information about best practices for installing Dante audio networking. The Dante Certification program provides an easy way for system designers, engineers and others in the industry to learn about Dante with in-depth training. The certification programalso allows them to demonstrate Dante expertiseto potential employers and clients. The certification program currently hastwo levels: Level 1 is available both in person and online, and Level 2 is currently only offered in person.

Level 1 Certification tests proficiency of basic Dante audio networking concepts,covering audio networking fundamentals, basic networking concepts, creating a small-scale Dante network, and using Dante Controller and Dante Virtual Soundcard. The course consists of 5 videos and a 40 question test, and can be completed in less than 2 hours. Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate and the use of the Dante Certification logo for their website, business cards, and more. They will also be registered in Audinate’s internal database of certified professionals that tracks the levels of certification completed.

“The in-person Dante Certification program was very well received when it was launched at InfoComm in June,” noted Joshua Rush, vice president of marketing and product at Audinate. “We are excited to now offer the Level 1 program available online so anyone can get certified, regardless of their location."

To get started with the online certification program or find in-person Dante training sessions, visit www.audinate.com/cert-info.

About Audinate

Audinate was founded with a vision to revolutionize professional and commercial audio for the 21st century. Audinate’s award winning Dante audio over IP networking solution is the worldwide leader and used extensively in the professional live sound, commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording industries. Dante replaces traditional analogue audio cables by transmitting perfectly synchronized audio signals across large distances, to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet cable. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Dante technology powers products available from hundreds of leading audio partners around the world.

Dante and Dante Via are trademarks of Audinate Pty Ltd, Audinate is a registered trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd.