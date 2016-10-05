New Camplex opticalCON Shutter Restraint Makes Cleaning Fibers Easier

October 5, 2016 Camplex, a global leader in the design and manufacture of professional broadcast fiber optic interface gear, introduces the OPTI-EYE, a fiber cleaning accessory for Neutrik opticalCON connectors. The OPTI-EYE is easy to use, simply place it over the end of the connector and press down. The OPTI-EYE holds the shutter open allowing access to the fibers for inspection and cleaning.

For more information, go to www.camplex.com and look at product information for the CMX-OPTIEYE.

About Camplex

Camplex is a leading industry manufacturer of fiber optic solutions and termination services for the Broadcast, Pro-Audio and Pro-AV markets. We build standard and custom opticalCON, tactical, SMPTE, plenum, and hybrid fiber cables in a COCA certified and LEMO and Canare trained fiber shop with full repair services.