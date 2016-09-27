Digital Alert Systems Unveils EAS Industry's First e-Learning Tool to Help Broadcasters Prepare for September National Periodic Test

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- Sept. 22, 2016 -- Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics, today announced the launch of two new resources for customers who have upgraded to Version 3.0 software for their Monroe One-Net(TM) or Digital Alert Systems' DASDEC(TM) emergency alert systems. One is the new V3 Online Tutorial, a first-of-its-kind online learning tool designed to educate customers quickly and easily on the setup, configuration, and operation of One-Net and DASDEC Emergency Alert System (EAS) devices. The other resource is a new application note created to assist users of both devices on proper configuration for the upcoming National Periodic Test (NPT) scheduled for Sept. 28 at 2:20 p.m. EDT.

"As a leading manufacturer of EAS/CAP devices, we are keen on keeping our customers well-informed about continually changing EAS rules and regulations, and we take that responsibility very seriously. We also know many of those responsible for EAS device management make frequent changes, so our efforts are intended to help customers get set up and configured quickly and efficiently," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development at Monroe Electronics/Digital Alert Systems. "This is why we're always looking for new and innovative ways to educate our customers on the proper configuration and operation of our EAS devices. The new application note and the industry's first video-based instructions give our customers an easy and effective means of accessing valuable information on their schedule. No other EAS manufacturers provide this level of interaction with their customers or equipment."

DAS worked with award-winning learning content management system provider CypherWorx to develop the V3 Online Tutorial, the only online equipment training tool in the EAS industry. The free training series, released in conjunction with the updated V3 users' manual, provides online instruction and insight related to One-Net and DASDEC systems equipped with the latest Version 3.0 software. The e-learning system is available 24/7 from both the Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems websites under Resources > V3 Online Tutorial and merely requires a simple one-time registration to access the contents.

In keeping with the customer education series, a new application note titled "Version 3.0 Software -- National Geocode and NPT Configuration for the One-Net or DASDEC" provides valuable information on the proper configuration of EAS devices for receiving IPAWS (Integrated Public Alert & Warning System) alert messages based on the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP). The application note will help users prepare for the upcoming NPT test, the first test of its kind to be conducted on a national scale. The application note is available from both the Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems websites on the home page and under Resources > Application Notes. Customers who have not upgraded to Version 3.0 may still access a Version 2.x application note covering similar information.

Both resources are available now at no cost to Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems customers.

Further information about Digital Alert Systems and its products is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com. Information about Monroe Electronics is available at www.monroe-electronics.com.

