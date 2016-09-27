StreamGuys Simplifies Metadata Management in Live Streams with SGmetadata

BAYSIDE, CALIFORNIA,September 27, 2016 – StreamGuys, a pioneering content delivery network and streaming media provider, hasintroducedSGmetadata, a new SaaS-based metadata delivery system that cost-effectively reduces the informational workload associatedwith connecting and updating listeners to streaming media.

SGmetadata’s ability to reduce the server/client workload is directly tied to its use of push-based metadata.Unlike the older ‘short polling’ version of metadata transfers between streaming providers and users, StreamGuys’ push-based metadata system sends the full layer of the provider’s HTTP protocol –including headers and extras – to the user just once when the streaming session starts.Any new metadata is then only sent as required.Fewer transactions means less server time and bandwidth consumed, whichresults in lower per-user costs.

“Both push-based and short polling metadata work over a persistent connection between the content provider and the user,” said Andy Jones, director of sales engineering, StreamGuys. “The difference is in what happens after the connection is established. Taking advantage of recently-released web socket technology, which supports persistent open channelsbetween servers and web browsers without the need to constantly poll servers for replies, SGmetadata can push and pull data between the two ends only as needed. In short polling, the servers have to be polled (contacted) by connected web browsers and then reply every few seconds; even if nothing has actually changed.”

Any company that serves streaming media on the web is faced with the dual cost of maintaining servers – even virtual servers in the cloud – and consuming bandwidth per connection. Any innovation that allows this dual usage to be reduced without compromising the quality of the portal’s streaming service is good for the bottom line. By slashing the number of two-way interactions per streaming session, SGmetadata achieves both goals.

“Reducing the number of metadata interactions between the content provider and its users actually improves the listener experience,” added Jones. “This is becausefewer two-way transactions means lower data latency. This translates into fewer delays and dropouts at the receiving end.”

StreamGuys’SGmetadata system can serve out metadata to the company’s SGplayer, which supports multimedia playout via HMTL5 or Flash; or to any other streaming platform and browser using web socket software like Socket.io. SGmetadata is backwards-compatible with older browsers and streaming players, allowing streaming providers to upgrade to thissolution today without requiring listeners to upgrade their browsers.It also simplifies connectivity with third-party service providers like TuneIn– a benefit that early SGmetadata adopter RFC Media finds value in.

“RFC Media supplies custom-produced webcast streams for brands and events, and we are known for the full-format services we provide to top-tier streaming radio platforms who demand seamless integration for their listeners served online as well as mobile,” said John Whiteside, technical director for RFC Media.“SGmetadata allows us to deliver song information from our live streams to our TuneIn players in real time, with very low bandwidth usage and low latency. That especially makes it a perfect data support solution for music listeners streaming on the go.”

One additional benefit of SGmetadata is that it can be integrated with StreamGuys’ SGalerts software – another highly valuable service according to Whiteside.This combination allows streaming providers like RFC Media to be automatically informed when their metadata streams are not changing in sync with their automation-controlled schedules, or have stopped functioning all together.

“In a world where streaming media portals pay to serve content to each user, it is vital to reduce that per-user cost while keeping service levels even higher than before,” concluded Jones. “SGmetadata is designed to do precisely that for streaming content providers, all while keeping their users happy and coming back for more.”

About StreamGuys, Inc.

In business since 2000, StreamGuys is an industry-leading service provider of live and on-demand streaming, podcasting delivery, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) toolsets for enterprise-level broadcast media organizations. The company brings together the industry’s best price-to-performance ratio, a robust and reliable network, and an infinitely scalable cloud-based platform for clients of any size to process, deliver, monetize and playout professional streaming content. StreamGuys supports many of the world’s largest Podcasts, global TV and radio broadcasters, video and audio production companies, houses of worship, retail and hospitality businesses, government organizations, medical and healthcare services, and live venues for sports and entertainment. The company excels in developing and deploying technologies for business growth and revenue generation, including dynamic ad insertion, mobile streaming and detailed business and data analytics.