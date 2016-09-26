Joystick Audio To Exclusively Represent Prism Sound and SADiE in Benelux

Acclaimed pro audio manufacturer Prism Sound has appointed Joystick Audio as its exclusive distributor in Benelux.

Established 15 years ago by Raf Lenssens, Joystick Audio provides the Benelux market with access to high-end equipment and services from pro audio manufacturers such as CEDAR, PMC Monitors, Solid State Logic and Crane Song. As well as acting as a sales outlet, the company also offers support, consultancy and project engineering for the studio and broadcast industries.

“Our manufacturing partners all deliver added value in terms of functionality or extra features,” says RAF Lenssens. “The people behind the products are just as important as the equipment because good communication on a technical level is vital in our industry.”

The company will now represent Prism Sound’s entire recording and post production portfolio including its flagship ADA-8XR multichannel converter and its Award-winning range of audio interfaces such as Lyra, Titan and Atlas. Joystick Audio will also represent all SADiE products including SADiE 6 software, which brings SADiE’s high-end DAW editing capabilities into the computer environment.

“Prism Sound and SADiE offer superb products that are fully complementary with the other brands we represent,” Raf Lenssens explains. “Prism Sound’s ADA-8XR converter is world-famous and the addition of products like Lyra and Titan to the company’s range have opened up new possibilities for audio engineers to create high quality and highly flexible set-ups.”

Lenssens adds that SADiE was one of the first DAWs to enter the Benelux market and has long been the choice of many acclaimed engineers and studios, both for digital recording and mastering.

“The power and flexibility of its software make it a great choice for many different applications,” he says.

Mark Evans, Channel Sales Manager for Prism Sound and SADiE, says: “We are delighted to have Joystick Audio representing our products and look forward to a long and profitable relationship with them. The company shares our no compromise approach to customer support and we feel that, with Joystick, our products and our brand are in safe hands.”

Joystick Audio is planning a number of special events over coming weeks to re-introduce customers in Belgium and the Netherlands to the Prism Sound and SADiE ranges. These will take the form of product demonstrations by Joystick Audio’s product support engineers Mathijs Indesteege and Jules Fransen, which will take place in a real studio environment. The company is also supporting Prism Sound’s Mic To Monitor event, which is scheduled for October 17th at the Abbey Road Institute in Amsterdam.

For more information, please visit Joystick Audio’s website at: www.joystick.be

-ends-

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture high-quality professional digital audio equipment for the International broadcast, film, music production, manufacturing and telecommunications sectors. The company's product range includes the Prism ADA-8XR precision 8-channel converter unit, which is regularly used for music and film soundtrack projects by clients such as EMI Abbey Road, BBC, Sony, Lucasfilm and Walt Disney. Prism Sound also manufactures a range of audio test and measurement products, including the de facto dScope Series III audio analyser system.

For more information: www.prismsound.com