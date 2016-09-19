Xytech MediaPulse Propels SuperSport

LOS ANGELES (September 8, 2016) - SuperSport, a major provider of premium subscription television channels in Sub-Saharan Africa, has implemented Xytech's facility management platform MediaPulse to manage its production logistics, crew and crew logistics. SuperSport provides sports content across its region as part of the MultiChoice Group, South Africa's leading entertainment and internet company.



SuperSport logistics are complex and time-sensitive. Their programming includes basketball and football games and requires movement and management of staff members and actions in an array of locations. MediaPulse manages flights, hotels, car rental, and visa and vaccination requirements, along with other logistical assignments, to help SuperSport get the games on the air.



After careful consideration, SuperSport decided that MediaPulse was the right solution for their expanding operations. MediaPulse was tapped to manage SuperSport's South Africa operations - covering Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Nigeria - with initial rollout in South Africa.



Greg Dolan, COO of Xytech, said, "The demands facing SuperSport are multi-faceted. There are people, equipment, operations and content to move across many countries. The channels provide outstanding coverage of the sports their audiences love and MediaPulse enables them to execute their operations in a timely and efficient manner. We're thrilled to be in the game with SuperSport."



Andre Venter, Head of SuperSport Africa, commented, "We analyzed a variety of options very closely and came to a clear conclusion that Xytech's MediaPulse most closely met our needs, offering scope for expansion in areas such as managing equipment resources across various borders. We are extremely happy to have made that decision and continue to broaden our utilization of the platform."