Artel Video Systems InfinityLink Teams Up With HARMAN's Studer A-Link Interface

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Sept. 8, 2016 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, and HARMAN's Studer announced today that Artel's new InfinityLink broadcast media transport solution has been successfully deployed to transport Studer A-Link audio data streams across fiber infrastructures. The InfinityLink product line will make its debut at IBC2016 on Artel's stand, 10.B20.

Found in Studer's groundbreaking Vista V and Vista X digital consoles, A-Link, utilizing Artel's InfinityLink, now provides a flexible, cost-efficient, and reliable digital audio interface capable of transmitting 1536 channels of "zero-latency" digital audio to be transported between remote sites and the mixing console back at the studio.

A return fiber is also provided, enabling return audio circuits, control, and status to be connected over the same link. The optical multiplexing features of InfinityLink enable several A-Link streams, along with video and Ethernet, to be multiplexed on a single fiber, offering complete remote coverage including video, audio, control, and communications over a single fiber pair.

"A-Link with InfinityLink's fiber transport capabilities brings a new scale of interfacing to the audio world," said Katy Templeman-Holmes, Solutions & Marketing, Broadcast, HARMAN Professional Solutions. "We are pleased to be strengthening our relationship with Artel and expanding the capabilities of our A-Link solution."

"Studer's legendary reputation in the audio industry, combined with Artel's reputation for reliability, make the integration of A-Link and InfinityLink the ideal solution for transporting audio over fiber networks," said Mike Rizzo, President and CEO of Artel Video Systems. "Continuing our partnership with HARMAN's Studer further extends users' capabilities in transporting audio streams, providing the flexibility to meet the growing needs of evolving workflows and emerging networks."

More information about Artel and its products is available at www.artel.com. For more information on Studer A-Link, visit HARMAN Professional at IBC2016 stand 8.D60 or www.studer.ch.

