SAM launches refreshed Vega router range for small-medium routing and processing applications

IBC, Amsterdam, Booth 9A01, 9 September 2016: On the opening day of IBC 2016, Snell Advanced Media (SAM) has unveiled its newly updated range of its flexible Vega hybrid small to mid-sized routers. The brand is introducing the updated 100 range of modular 2RU, 4RU and 7RU routers, as well as the brand new Vega 10 series of more cost-effective routers.



Both Vega 10 series and 100 series routers offer audio and video routing, embedding and de-embedding, clean and quiet switching outputs and line synchronisers.

New Vega 10 series of cost-effective routers

The brand new Vega 10 series introduces the Vega 30 3RU router to the market. With its fixed size, powerful processing and redundant PSU, the Vega 30 is ideal for budget conscious and small scale applications, for example small trucks and studios, head ends, bay monitoring and high end leisure/entertainment systems.

With the Vega 30, SAM is introducing a new entry-point fixed size router with clean and quiet video and audio switching, line synchronisation, de-embedding, audio routing and embedding MADI inputs & outputs. It is ideal for simple video routing, audio embedding and hybrid audio and video routing.

The updated modular Vega 100 series

The Vega 200, 400 and 700 routers offer powerful video and audio processing in a modular format. The 100 series provides solutions for small to mid-sized routing, small ENG trucks and local news studios through to studio complexes, switching centres and playout centres.

With its hot-swappable hardware and individually configurable input and outputs, Vega routers offer full redundancy and minimal I/O wastage, ensuring the routers do not take up redundant space, ideal for fly away or rental usage.

Both Vega 10 and Vega 100 series routers offer 4K Video routing and both MADI and AES Audio routing. All inputs and outputs can take both Coax or Fibre and HD-BNC for improved performance and 50% more I/O ports.

Robert Szabó-Rowe, EVP and General Manager Live Production and Infrastructure at SAM said “The new broader range of Vega routers enables us to offer a more cost effective entry point for smaller scale video routing scenarios, as well as building on the Vega range’s strengths of flexibility, full redundancy and minimal I/O excess. With 4K video routing available on both the brand new 10 series and 100 series, the Vega series provides a reliable and future-proof routing solution for small and medium projects.”

The full range of Vega routers will be available for demos in Hall 9 at stand 9.A01 at IBC 2016.