SAM introduces new series of next generation MultiViewers at IBC 2016

IBC, Amsterdam, Booth 9A01, 9 September 2016: Building upon SAM’s deep heritage in broadcast and adding to its business-transforming solutions across the broadcast chain, the company is announcing a complete new line-up of MultiViewers at IBC 2016. Available in sizes from quad splits to enterprise monitoring solutions and featuring high-quality image monitoring with IP and 4K UHD options, the line-up includes many different MultiViewers with varying features that support a full range of industry applications including playout, signal monitoring, live production and OB/mobile environments.

The line-up offers a unique mix of features including:

  • Support for multi-channel analog, SD, HD, 3G and IP inputs
  • Supports 4K UHD for inputs and outputs
  • Audio metering and optional Dolby E metering
  • UMD tallies
  • Alarms for video, audio and metadata
  • Clocks with timers and time zone offsets, subtitle and closed captioning
  • Integrated control and monitoring with SAM’s unique Media Biometrics technology enabling true monitoring by exception

The new range includes:

MV-Flex Modular MultiViewer: The MV-Flex delivers a simple modular design and is available in either a 1RU or 3RU chassis with a range of monitoring functions. MV-Flex also fully integrates with SAM’s range of routers and switchers. New features include support for 4K UHD.

MV-8 series of MultiViewers: The MV-8 series range consists of the MV-800, MV-820 and MV-850 which all support 48 inputs and up to 12 outputs, expandable from four, all with unique integrated control and monitoring capabilities.

To compliment the base series the MV-800 DT offers an IP solution with H.264 streaming capability enabling expansion of each MultiViewer in the MV-8 range.

For a fully uncompressed software IP solution SAM offers the MV-805 supporting 2022-6/-7, TR 03/04 and VC2.

Robert Szabó-Rowe, EVP and General Manager, Live Production and Infrastructure at SAM commented, “We’re delighted to unveil our new series of MultiViewers at IBC this year. We take great pride in our R&D investment at SAM and the market leading technological results it provides. This new range of products combines our 4K UHD and IP technical know-how and gives our customers impressive new options for multi-image monitoring. As with all of our product initiatives, our new MultiViewers are forward-thinking and designed with the flexibility and agility that our customers need to stay on top of the fast-paced changes we’re seeing in the industry.”

For more information, please visit SAM at IBC at booth 9.A01.