SAM introduces new series of next generation MultiViewers at IBC 2016

IBC, Amsterdam, Booth 9A01, 9 September 2016: Building upon SAM’s deep heritage in broadcast and adding to its business-transforming solutions across the broadcast chain, the company is announcing a complete new line-up of MultiViewers at IBC 2016. Available in sizes from quad splits to enterprise monitoring solutions and featuring high-quality image monitoring with IP and 4K UHD options, the line-up includes many different MultiViewers with varying features that support a full range of industry applications including playout, signal monitoring, live production and OB/mobile environments.

The line-up offers a unique mix of features including:

Support for multi-channel analog, SD, HD, 3G and IP inputs

Supports 4K UHD for inputs and outputs

Audio metering and optional Dolby E metering

UMD tallies

Alarms for video, audio and metadata

Clocks with timers and time zone offsets, subtitle and closed captioning

Integrated control and monitoring with SAM’s unique Media Biometrics technology enabling true monitoring by exception

The new range includes:

MV-Flex Modular MultiViewer: The MV-Flex delivers a simple modular design and is available in either a 1RU or 3RU chassis with a range of monitoring functions. MV-Flex also fully integrates with SAM’s range of routers and switchers. New features include support for 4K UHD.

MV-8 series of MultiViewers: The MV-8 series range consists of the MV-800, MV-820 and MV-850 which all support 48 inputs and up to 12 outputs, expandable from four, all with unique integrated control and monitoring capabilities.

To compliment the base series the MV-800 DT offers an IP solution with H.264 streaming capability enabling expansion of each MultiViewer in the MV-8 range.

For a fully uncompressed software IP solution SAM offers the MV-805 supporting 2022-6/-7, TR 03/04 and VC2.

Robert Szabó-Rowe, EVP and General Manager, Live Production and Infrastructure at SAM commented, “We’re delighted to unveil our new series of MultiViewers at IBC this year. We take great pride in our R&D investment at SAM and the market leading technological results it provides. This new range of products combines our 4K UHD and IP technical know-how and gives our customers impressive new options for multi-image monitoring. As with all of our product initiatives, our new MultiViewers are forward-thinking and designed with the flexibility and agility that our customers need to stay on top of the fast-paced changes we’re seeing in the industry.”

For more information, please visit SAM at IBC at booth 9.A01.