SAM Demonstrates its Complete IP Portfolio at IBC 2016

IBC, Amsterdam, Booth 9A01, 9 September 2016:Snell Advanced Media (SAM) is showcasing for the first time its entire IP Edge Routing System at IBC in response to the active market shift to IP based computing and networking platforms. SAM’s IP Edge Routing System, including routers, switchers and its dedicated IP only processing and control products provide a flexible IP media solution that takes the complexity away for customers, from hybrid as well as pure IP rollouts.

“The reality of the IP transition marks a big transformation for the broadcast industry as media companies look to future proof their network, drive cost efficiencies, scale, adapt their business models as well as add incremental revenue streams. As a result of this enormous shift, we have seen increased interest in the past year in our IP technology from both existing as well as new customers,” explains SAM CEO, Tim Thorsteinson. “Independent benchmark tests with other players in the market consistently show that our technology is outperforming the competition. As a result of market interest we decided to showcase our entire IP portfolio on our stand here at IBC so that broadcasters could experience it for themselves.”

In addition, SAM is setting up a Global Customer IP Innovation Center at its headquarters in Newbury, in the UK. The Center will include SAM's complete IP portfolio including routers, switchers and dedicated IP only processing and control products and showcase SAM’s latest IP innovations. To set up a visit contact sales@s-a-m.com.

SAM has also announced a number of strategic IP customer wins since IBC last year including:

NEP The Netherlands opted for SAM’s IP Edge Routing System to fulfil its current hybrid IP SDI needs and to ensure a seamless transition to IP. “We were looking for future proof open standards based IP interfacing with minimal technical or business risk and found it in SAM’s IP-Edge,” says Peter Bruggink, CTO NEP The Netherlands.

Broadcasting Central Europe (BCE) part of RTL, recently selected SAM for its new production centre: “Having undertaken extensive and highly competitive tests into the suppliers within the market, SAM’s experience and product offering was truly unmatched,” states Jean Lampach, CTO, BCE Luxembourg.

Globosat, Brazil’s top multi channel cable and satellite TV service, chose SAM’s Kahuna 9600 switchers for its control room to deliver high quality HD coverage of the 2016 Olympic Games. The main driver for this was Kahuna’s ability to manage IP outputs. Globosat used IP links to bring in more than 90 signals from the numbers event locations throughout the country and headquarters. “We recognise that investing in SAM’s Kahuna switcher ahead of the games meant we were getting future-proof technology,” explains Lourenço Carvano, Director of Engineering at Globosat.

SAM’s IP Edge Routing System

SAM’s IP Edge Routing System is the first in the industry to support multiple signal types including SMTE 2022 6 and SMTE 2022 7; VSF TR-03 and 04. Other key features of SAM’s IP Edge Routing System include:

●Unique switching capabilities

●Integrated IP & SDI control

●Audio breakaway

●UHD over IP capabilities

●SMPTE 2022-7 signal flow redundancy

●SMPTE 2059 signal timing for broadcasters over IP and seamless integration between SDI and IP production systems.

For more information visit: www.s-a-m.com/technology/ip. To set up a demo at IBC click here.