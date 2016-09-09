Advantech Launches 4K/UHD Encoder Modules Based On Ambarella Technology

Advantech (TWSE: 2395.TW) today announced a collaboration with Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) to integrate their low-power HD and UHD video encoding technology into modules and customizable compact application-ready platforms for the professional video market. By putting the latest video processing technology from Ambarella at equipment manufacturers’ fingertips, Advantech reduces time to market of portable UHD/4K contribution solutions for broadcasters.

The technology is used in the new VEGA-2001 4K/UHD Encoder Module and the new VEGA-6300 Compact Encoder Appliance. Both VEGA-2001 and VEGA-6300 feature 4Kp60 capable quad SDI and HDMI 2.0 video acquisition interfaces and can stream either H.264 or HEVC encoded video across a Gigabit Ethernet link or a USB-attached wireless network interface. In common with the existing VEGA-2000 module, control and management is via an embedded web server or a CGI-style remote API.

This first generation of 4K-ready products is based on the Ambarella H1 product family. This can pre-process, scale and encode live video in H.264 standard at up to 4Kp60 and in H.265/HEVC standard at up to 4Kp30. Duplicate streams, each with different resolutions and encoding parameters, can be created and streamed in parallel, ready for insertion into CDNs or OTT stream packagers.

“We are excited to be able to expand our range of contribution encoder modules and related appliance platforms to include 4K/UHD capability,” said Brian Carr, Strategic Product Development and Marketing Director at Advantech. “Ambarella SoC video compression technology gives both the VEGA-2001 module and the VEGA-6300 appliance a great balance of small size and low power for the high performance encoding capability they provide”.

HEVC compression is especially suitable for reducing the bit rate required for video transmission, especially for the higher resolutions and frame rates considered advantageous for live sports and event coverage. The low power consumption and small form factors mean the new products are especially suitable for field or remote applications or where there are thermal constraints such as in enclosed cabinets or OB trucks.

Advantech also plans to integrate the latest generation Ambarella H2 SoC into their next generation modules and appliances. The H2 product family, which was introduced earlier this year, offers much more performance in a similarly low power footprint, capable of performing 4Kp60 HEVC encode in both 8 bit and 10 bit modes including the HDR-10 format for High Dynamic Range (HDR) content.

“We see Advantech as a valuable partner to bring the benefits of our technology to a wider customer base in the professional video and broadcasting market,” said Chris Day, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Ambarella. “Advantech’s strong integration, customization and design capabilities reduce broadcast equipment manufacturers in-house development efforts and give them a significant time-to-market advantage in the roll-out of their next generation compact and portable professional media solutions��.

Advantech will be demonstrating the capabilities of the new encoders in IBC booth # 11.C22, September 9-13, 2016 in Amsterdam. For more information and to book an appointment, please contact video.solutions@advantech.com or visit www.video-acceleration.com.

