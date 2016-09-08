American Society of Cinematographers Releases "Cinema Display Evaluation Plan and Test Protocol"

LOS ANGELES (September 8, 2016) - The Technology Committee of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) is pleased to announce the publication of its "Cinema Display Evaluation Plan and Test Protocol," which defines a method for the visual evaluation of parameters that characterize next generation cinema projection and active screens. As part of the industry's move to high dynamic range (HDR) and wide color gamut, the document represents the first step towards the goal of identifying where value is created from the filmmaker's point-of-view. It is available for download now here on the ASC Web site.



The "Cinema Display Evaluation Plan and Test Protocol" explores the capabilities in projectors and displays that go beyond those commonly found in cinema today. The focus is on deeper blacks, practical primaries for wider color gamut, effective contrast ratios, and optimal peak white levels for HDR cinema. Phase one of this work focuses on understanding how different parameter values impact the perception of image quality, establishing a baseline for further testing.



The "Test Protocol" is the work of the Next Generation Cinema Display (NGCD) subcommittee of the ASC Technology Committee. The ASC Technology Committee is chaired by Curtis Clark, ASC. The NGCD subcommittee is co-chaired by Michael Karagosian, Eric Rodli, and Steve Schklair.



In reference to the release of the new paper, ASC President Kees van Oostrum notes, "The ASC was actively involved in the initial roll-out of digital cinema, and we are excited about how new technology can improve the movie-going experience."



Clark adds, "Since its beginning, the ASC Technology Committee has supported the efforts of the industry to take the cinema experience to the next level through evaluating advancing technology and its possibilities, while preserving image quality and the creative intent of the filmmakers. Addressing advanced displays and projection is the next step toward leading the creative and technical community in promoting enhanced digital cinema presentations. We look forward to collaborating with the industry to achieve this important objective."



Formed in 2002, the ASC Technology Committee examines emerging imaging technologies in an effort to understand and advise ASC membership and the motion picture industry in the convergence of new digital imaging technologies with traditional motion picture techniques. The Committee consists of several subcommittees focusing on advanced imaging, cameras, digital displays, digital intermediate, metadata, workflow, virtual production, and preservation and restoration. Among the group's list of achievements are the ASC Color Decision List (CDL), the ASC-PGA Camera Assessment Series, the ASC-PGA Image Control Assessment Series, the ASC-DCI Standard Evaluation Material (STEM), and contributions to the Academy Color Encoding System (ACES) and the AMPAS/ASC Common LUT format. The ASC CDL has already won three prestigious honors: a Scientific and Technical Achievement Award from the Academy, a Primetime Emmy Engineering Award, and a Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation.



For more information, visit www.theasc.com.