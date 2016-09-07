Viaccess-Orca Secures Content for New Ultra HD STB by Orange France

PARIS -- Sept. 1, 2016 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that the company's Adaptive Sentinel dual card and cardless conditional access system (CAS) has been selected by the leading telecommunications operator Orange to strengthen the security of its new Ultra High Definition (UHD) set-top box (STB) in France. Adaptive Sentinel ensures best-in-class software and hardware security for cardless and card-based environments. Using Adaptive Sentinel, within its new STB, Orange is able to meet the demanding security requirements of content owners from around the world. Progressively deployed since May 2016, Viaccess-Orca's dual CAS allows Orange to securely deliver UHD content to subscribers, enabling a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience in the home.

"UHD content is the next frontier in television entertainment, and content security requirements must evolve with this new technology. To launch an offering of this scale, we needed to partner with an expert in premium content protection," said Jean-Bernard Willem, Marketing Director, TV and VOD Multiscreen at Orange France. "The state-of-the-art security features provided by Viaccess-Orca's Adaptive Sentinel, including the coexistence of card and cardless technologies, were essential to the success of this strategic project, allowing Orange to stay a step ahead of the competition in terms of innovation and quality of service."

Adaptive Sentinel employs CAS and DRM agents for live and VoD content, as well as the proprietary Viaccess-Orca Security Environment executed in the trusted zone of the chipset, ensuring the highest level of security required for UHD content. With Adaptive Sentinel, Viaccess-Orca allows Orange to quickly respond to the complex security concerns of content owners via the card-based system, while also engaging in flexible and dynamic deployments through the cardless option. Adaptive Sentinel is approved by all major Hollywood studios, streamlining content protection operations.

"With the emergence of UHD content, pay-TV operators need a cost-effective, reliable, and flexible security method that can adapt easily to the rapidly shifting piracy landscape," said Paul Molinier, CEO of Viaccess-Orca. "Our Adaptive Sentinel solution meets all of Orange's content protection criteria, including a challenging deployment timetable, enabling the operator to provide subscribers with access to a wide catalog of UHD programs."

