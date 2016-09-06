Digigram Demos on Media Networking Alliance's IBC2016 Stand Will Highlight AES67 Leadership and Solutions

MONTBONNOT, France -- Sept. 6, 2016 -- During the IBC2016 show, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam, Digigram will demonstrate on the Media Networking Alliance (MNA) stand (8.C94) how the company's expertise in digital and IP technologies and its early involvement in the development of norms and standards including EBU ACIP, AES67, and RAVENNA enable it to offer audio-over-IP (AoIP) solutions that address users' specific challenges and requirements. Digigram will highlight innovative IP products including the company's IQOYA *CALL outside-broadcasting AoIP codec and its LX-IP multichannel synchronous AoIP and MADI sound card.

"At Digigram, we are committed to addressing the current and future needs of the industry, and to this end we are focused on developing products that help broadcasters make a smart, seamless transition to IP-based media transport," said Pascal Malgouyard, head of product marketing at Digigram. "Our work with the MNA has been a key enabler of this development work, and IBC2016 gives us an excellent opportunity to showcase products that facilitate smooth IP migration."

On the MNA booth, Digigram will provide a live demonstration of AES67 audio networking interoperability that features dozens of commercially available networked-audio products, all employing market-leading audio networking technologies such as Dante, Livewire, and RAVENNA audio-over-IP protocols. Thirty-two products from Archwave, ALC NetworX, Cymatic Audio, Digigram, DirectOut, Focusrite, Genelec, Lawo, Meinberg, Merging Technologies, NTP Technology, Solid State Logic, Studer, The Telos Alliance, Yamaha, and Ward-Beck Systems will be connected to a simple network with a single Ethernet switch to show how AES67-specific extensions to different network platforms enable the common interchange of digital audio.

The demonstration will not only highlight the increasing enablement of AES67 in existing network devices, but also show that AES67 can transport high-quality audio via Ethernet and layer 3 network connectivity over any VoIP-capable network infrastructure.

Digigram will feature its unique broadcast audio-over-IP codec, using a single IQOYA codec as a bridge between synchronous audio in an AoIP workflow inside the studio, structured by the AES67 interoperability recommendation, and a wide area network or unmanaged network, such as the internet or a mobile network, structured by the audio-contribution-over-IP (ACIP) recommendation per EBU Tech-3326 and Tech-3368.

Digigram also will demonstrate how the company's LX-IP PCIe sound card supports a smooth migration to IP while ensuring secure content delivery with the same latency as digital audio. With high-channel density (up to 128 channels), low latency (down to one audio sample per IP packet), phase accuracy, and a zero-delay MADI interface option, the Digigram sound card is ideal for high-density audio production or automation applications in radio and TV broadcast studios. With the LX-IP PCIe, users can simultaneously record and play up to 64 AoIP AES67/RAVENNA channels in and out of a desktop computer.

Further information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.

About the Media Networking Alliance (MNA)

The Media Networking Alliance is a non-profit organization formed to actively promote the adoption of the AES67 audio networking interoperability standard. Currently comprising 30 member companies, the MNA includes a range of professional audio equipment manufacturers, as well as public broadcast corporations. The MNA provides a forum and environment whereby the members of the organization may meet to review standards development and compliance programs and to foster the development of new products based on the AES67 standard. This open standard is promoted by the MNA through a range of education and training initiatives, as well as through public demonstrations of audio networking interoperability. Developer support is provided by the MNA to ensure that members' products are compliant with the AES67 standard and achieve reliable interoperability with products from other manufacturers. Recent demonstrations have successfully connected together more than 20 pro audio devices from over a dozen different manufacturers. A complete list of MNA members is available here.

About Digigram

For more than 30 years, Digigram has harnessed innovation to develop mission-critical solutions dedicated to the contribution, production, and safe distribution of audiovisual content. Digigram sound cards, IP audio and video codecs, and audio processing software solutions are used in thousands of broadcast, AV, and industrial applications all over the world. Robust and easy to use, Digigram solutions lower operating costs and increase efficiency, adding value to users' operations.

Digigram (DIG) is publicly listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange. More information about market-leading Digigram audio- and video-over-IP solutions is available at www.digigram.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Visit Digigram at IBC2016, Stand 8.C51

