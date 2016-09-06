ELEMENTS Provides Quantum Xcellis Users a GATEWAY to Work Seamlessly with Avid

Dusseldorf, Germany: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, has announced its ELEMENTS GATEWAY as a virtually embedded application in Quantum Xcellis™. ELEMENTS’ breakthrough development connects between Avid workstations and Quantum’s StorNext® file system including its archive storage tiers, providing Quantum’s post-production and broadcast customers the ability to share files natively across the entire facility and across all platforms – including Avid Media Composer and with native Avid Project Sharing and Avid Bin-locking support.

Quantum Xcellis, the next generation high-performance storage solution, is designed to share and leverage data quickly, easily and cost-effectively.ELEMENTS leverages the Xcellis system’s unique ability to support embedded applications to make their unique technology available to customers working with Avid workstations mixed into their heterogeneous environments.

ELEMENTS GATEWAY also provides users with the option to enable ELEMENTS’ full range of workflow enhancement tools, including the Media Library, a comprehensive media asset management and editing tool. Equipped with a full-text search engine, a file manager and task management tool for customized workflow automation, the web-based Media Library caters to every important step of a digital post-production workflow and offers unique features that significantly simplify and streamline everyday tasks and approval processes.

The solution with ELEMENTS GATEWAY and Quantum Xcellis will be demonstrated at IBC in ELEMENTS’ stand #7.B08, and Quantum’s stand #7.B27 in the RAI convention center.

AVAILABILITY:

The embedded ELEMENTS GATEWAY in Quantum Xcellis™ will be commercially available with the release of StorNext version 5.4 in calendar Q4 through ELEMENTS and Quantum.

ENDS

ABOUT ELEMENTS

ELEMENTS, developer of the award-wining all-in-one media server and storage solution ELEMENTS ONE, provides high-performance hardware and software solutions for the post production and broadcast industry. Originally a supplier of high-end turnkey solutions and support for the post- production and broadcast industry, the German solution designers and system engineers leveraged their vast knowledge and expertise in the post-production and broadcast industry to develop ELEMENTS, a line of dedicated products specifically designed to meet the high demands of workflows sharing media. Besides being extremely efficient and delivering excellent performance, ELEMENTS’ StorNext-based products provide a truly unique benefit: native project and media sharing capabilities, including AVID Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and other non-linear editing and VFX applications. Equipped with an all-embracing package of exceptionally easy and intuitive management and workflow enhancement tools, ELEMENTS contributes to significantly simplified and increased collaboration and streamlined workflow processes. With almost 15 years of experience incorporated into the products, ELEMENTS has earned a reputation as a provider of exceptionally customer-favorable solutions that deliver high-performance while being easily maintained and managed while virtually requiring no IT skills.

ELEMENTS HQ: Parkstrasse 31, 40477 Dusseldorf, Germany. t: +49-211-749-5350

ELEMENTS US: PO Box 7304, Burbank, CA, USA. t: +1-818-876-5850

www.elements.tv

ELEMENTS PR Contact:

Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener (PR)

harriet@desertmoon.tv

P +1 845 512 8283

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation.

See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories-mediaent.