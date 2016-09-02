Artel Video Systems Introduces InfinityLink Product Line

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Sept. 1, 2016 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, today launched InfinityLink, an integrated and scalable media transport solution designed for broadcast-quality applications.

InfinityLink allows end users to design and manage video, audio, and data transport systems from studio to studio or from remote site to network operations center with confidence. The solution's scalable architecture creates an easy-to-deploy solution ideal for customers that require reliable broadcast-quality transmission and the flexibility to manage future growth and emerging technologies while maximizing their investment. InfinityLink is an ideal solution for broadcaster, sports and higher education, government, and houses of worship applications.

At IBC2016, Artel will introduce the first members of the InfinityLink product line, including the IL6000, a space-saving 1RU chassis featuring 20 x 20 3G routing and Ethernet switching capabilities. The IL6000 includes on-board chassis management, enabling broadcasters and AV professionals to monitor, configure, and upgrade chassis and function module firmware with ease.

"Artel recognizes the distinct challenges facing broadcasters today. As a result, we have developed the InfinityLink product line to meet the emergence of new workflows and the evolution of their networks," said Mike Rizzo, President and CEO, Artel Video Systems. "Artel's InfinityLink platform is designed and manufactured to the high quality standards customers expect from Artel. The InfinityLink product line complements Artel's DigiLink media transport platform and FiberLink(R) fiber-optic transmission products, providing a scalable, cost-efficient, and reliable solution for broadcasters and other markets."

At IBC2016, Artel will demonstrate the capabilities of InfinityLink and interoperability with the DigiLink and FiberLink products lines. Attendees are encouraged to stop by stand 10.B20.

