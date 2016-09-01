WORK Microwave Introduces A-Series Modem Platform, Simplifying Transition to IP

HOLZKIRCHEN, Germany -- Sept. 1, 2016 -- At IBC2016 on stand 5.A77, WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications equipment, will introduce its A-Series FPGA-based modem platform. During the show, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam, WORK Microwave will provide demonstrations of the AX-60 IP modem, showing attendees how the new platform provides the high performance necessary for IP trunking and IP network infrastructure applications.

"One of the biggest challenges that operators in the satellite communications environment face today is the rapid rate of technology innovation. When it comes to modem equipment, they need more flexibility and faster deployment times," said Jörg Rockstroh, director of digital technologies at WORK Microwave. "We designed the A-Series to specifically address these issues. Through a flexible, future-proof, IP-based architecture, the new platform enables our customers to adapt to future requirements, including the next-generation DVB-S2X standard, with ease and affordability."

Using the AX-60 IP modem, operators can transmit and receive DVB-S2X signals with utmost efficiency and simplify operations. The platform is completely customizable and scalable. Capable of adapting to any throughput (i.e., low or high), data analysis method, and other waveforms beyond DVB-S2X, it is an ideal solution for telecommunication companies, internet service providers, teleport operators, government and intelligence agencies, and operators of low orbit (LEO) satellite constellations.

Optimal use cases include high-speed network links (i.e., 100, 200, or 300 Mbps) over satellite, IP-based satellite newsgathering, IP-based contribution and distribution links, connection to and from LEO for earth observation, and reception and analysis of satellite communication. By providing operators with a future-proof and flexible platform for both standardized DVB-S2X and customized satellite communication, the AX-60 IP modem simplifies the transition toward an all-IP environment.

Some of the advanced features and benefits that will be on display at IBC2016 include higher modulation schemes up to 256APSK, a finer granularity of ModCods, and advanced filtering. WORK Microwave will also show the platforms' enhanced access from monitoring and control to the transmission parameters, allowing direct real-time monitoring as well as a quick adaptation to specific operator requirements.

The A-Series platform includes modem, modulator, and demodulator options, all of which are now shipping.

More information about WORK Microwave is available at www.work-microwave.com.

# # #

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.com)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions -- Satellite Technologies, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement -- WORK Microwave leverages more than 29 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2 equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Technologies division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/WorkMicrowave/WORK-Microwave_AX-60-Modem.jpg

Photo Caption: WORK Microwave's AX-60 IP Modem

Visit WORK Microwave at IBC2016, Stand 5.A77

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=WORK%20Microwave%20Introduces%20A-Series%20Modem%20Platform,%20Simplifying%20Transition%20to%20IP%20-%20http://goo.gl/M9C64C

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.