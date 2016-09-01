Domo Broadcast partners with Studio Hamburg MCI

Stand 1.F41, IBC Amsterdam: Domo Broadcast has announced a partnership with Studio Hamburg MCI, which will sell, service, and support Domo’s complete range of broadcast products throughout Germany and the countries in which Studio Hamburg MCI operates.

Studio Hamburg MCI Head of Sales and Marketing Tim Grevenitz said, “Domo is an acknowledged leader in wireless transmitter and receiver systems. Coupled with the strength and breadth of our expertise in the broadcast market, Domo’s broadcast products are the perfect complement to our existing range of broadcast technologies.”

Domo Broadcast Sales Director JP Delport added, “Studio Hamburg MCI has an extensive team of engineering and project management resources that will provide a significant boost to Domo brand recognition and sales in Germany. Our partnership with MCI represents a powerful combination of respective expertise.”

Domo Broadcast will feature a range of exciting new products at IBC 2016 in Amsterdam, including major developments that will introduce exciting new broadcast production options.