ELEMENTS' Media Library Returns to IBC with New Workflow Management Tools

Dusseldorf, Germany: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unbounded collaboration in shared media workflows, is presenting a significantly enhanced version of Media Library, its MAM and workflow management tool, at IBC 2016. Designed specifically for the media and broadcast industry, the latest edition of Media Library incorporates the new Workflow Manager, a graphical tool that facilitates fast and easy set-up of complex workflow automation tasks with simple drag and drop functionality.

Media Library’s embedded media player also received a major improvement; the newly released version can play back up to four videos simultaneously, selectively synchronous and asynchronous, allowing for comparison of four editing versions concurrently.

ELEMENTS’ Rough-Cut Editor, also part of the Media Library, operates like every other professional editing tool available today, covering virtually the full spectrum of editing functionalities. The powerful new release has improved existing features for an ultra easy-to-operate management tool. In addition, the Media Library editor enhances and simplifies approval and communication processes during projects by allowing for frame-accurate comments and even drawings on the source material to indicate any issues.

ELEMENTS’ comprehensive workflow management tool-set provides a fully intuitive graphical user interface for professionally managing, presenting and sharing media assets. The Media Library is fully compatible with virtually every professional editing application available today, such as Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro and others, enabling operators to transfer entire projects seamlessly from the Media Library to any other editing application. The Media Library also fully supports Avid bin-locking and project sharing.

The enhanced Media Library is being demonstrated on ELEMENTS’ stand # 7.B08 in the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam.

Availability

The Media Library is part of ELEMENTS’ comprehensive web-based workflow management feature set that comes with ELEMENTS ONE, NAS, GATEWAY, SAN and the mobile appliance CUBE. For a limited time the Media Library is also available as a 30-day trial.

