Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. Showcases Latest Additions to Camera Support Fleet at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 30, 2016 —Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will be displaying several brand new products to the European market, including the new arrowX Series of fluid heads and Combo Live Pedestal Series at IBC 2016 (Stand 12.D30).

“As the original maker of the fluid head, Miller always has storytellers in mind when creating new products and technologies,” says Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager, Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. “With innovations such as CB PLUS, a new counterbalance system that allows for swift and precise adjustments, on the new arrowX range, we continue to strive to provide our users the ‘right feel’ that they have come to expect with each product.”

The arrowX Series is Miller’s newest line of fluid heads and a continuation of its extremely popular Arrow Series. Each fluid head features the brand new CB PLUS, a unique sequential counterbalance design, which takes traditional counterbalancing a step forward, resulting in repeatable, accurate and rapid setup. CB PLUS features eight large counterbalance steps, allowing the user to get to their needed position quickly and efficiently. The CB PLUS switch adds a half step enabling counterbalance refinement. This new feature makes the arrowX Series perfect for ENG, EFP, Studio, field OB, or any other use where frequent and fast re-rigging is required.

In addition to CB PLUS, the arrowX Series delivers several additional features such as the ability to remove the clamp stud to easily mount the head on flat base surfaces such as sliders. Where extra rigidity is required, a Mitchel Base adaptor can be fitted. All arrowXmodels come with 120mm sliding plate travel to help quickly re-balance changing camera payloads. Precision ball bearing supported pan-tilt movements help deliver silky smooth starts and soft stop fluid actions. Precise floating pan-tilt calliper locks ensure bounce free on-off locking.

The arrowX3 boasts a payload range of 1 - 19kg (2.2 - 41.8lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 5+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for lighter cameras used in ENG, documentaries and EFP applications.

The arrowX 5 has a wide payload range from 2 - 21kg (4.4 - 46.2lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for larger ENG and EFP applications, including documentaries, drama and television commercials.

Finally, the arrowX 7 has a payload range from 6 - 25kg (13.2 - 55.1lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for heavier rigs, including in-studio and OB applications.

The new Combo Live Pedestal Series offers users a sturdy design for maximum stability, with reliable and simple to use features, making it perfect for live studio applications. With a carry handle for the column and dolly, this compact and portable pedestal range offers an easy setup with column tension control and a safety lock. Its air adjustable column system also allows for quick payload balancing. The Combo Live Pedestal series features precise-smooth low noise in the shot column with a 450mm (17.7in) stroke, an independent dolly wheel axle brake system, multiple wheel positions for linear or radius dolly tracking, 125mm dual ball bearing wheels for quick swivel-turn action and a central hub locking column with adjustable spider arm supports. Finally, the series was built with a steering wheel diameter of 294mm (11.6in) and 400mm (15.7in), a dolly tracking width of 964mm (38in), sturdy adjustable cable guards and a portable hand pump with pressure gauge. The pedestals will be available as a system paired with several of Miller’s popular fluid heads.

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.