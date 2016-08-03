Qligent Integrates Big Data Capabilities into Vision Cloud Monitoring Platform

MELBOURNE, Florida,August 3, 2016 — Qligent, a specialist in cloud-based, enterprise-level media monitoring and analysis, is building big data conditioning into its Vision cloud monitoring platform in time for IBC2016 (September 9-13, RAI Exhibition Center, Stand 8.E47). The integration of this new software will help broadcasters and media businesses leverage big data insights much quicker and easier for multiplatform content delivery.

As has always been the case in television, viewers quickly lose patience and tune out if broadcast quality suffers. The challenge for broadcasters and new media businesses, including OTT service-providers, is the sheer cost and complexity of monitoring a quickly escalating density of streams and channels. The Vision cloud monitoring platform gives users a wider palette to monitor these many streams from the studio headend to the last mile more effectively—and cost-efficiently.

At IBC2016, visitors to the Qligent stand can learn how the new big data and other advanced capabilities built into Vision enhance analysis across both linear and non-linear TV and video streams. This includes rich, detailed and customized presentations around combining and structuring specific QoE parameters to see the data in a meaningful and actionable manner, including:

Percentage of macroblocking, freeze, black and other artifacts in a program stream

·Quality of advertising playout over a specific period of time

·Presentation of off-air time over a broadcast day or week

·Capture, verification and correlation of embedded metadata

“Many of our current and prospective customers in the broadcast space share that big data is the only way to reconnect and stay connected with what used to be their captive audiences,” said Ted Korte, COO, Qligent. “There has been an explosion of non-linear avenues for content delivery across gaming consoles, mobile devices and hundreds of social media sites, all stealing eyeballs, time and attention. Everything the linear TV service provider once understood is now completely fragmented, and these customers need a new set of data-centric tools to understand the quality of the viewing experience—and how to monetize that data moving forward.”

Vision users can opt to create and manage big data widgets for on-site analysis, or farm out the application to Qligent’s managed service layer via the company’s Oversight MaaS (“Monitoring as a Service”) platform. This further drives down the costs and labor associated with monitoring multiple streams and sources across many delivery platforms.

“The fact is that the stress around multiplatform monitoring can cause many headaches in understaffed and under-skilled facilities, to the point where they may not know they are off the air on a specific platform until receiving a complaint,” said Korte. “While the tried-and-true linear models still catches more eyeballs and viewers on initial impressions, to remain competitive, broadcasters and MVPDs need to be on as many of these emerging platforms as possible with engaging, high-quality content. Our big data capabilities in Vision will help our customers understand what the quality of experience is across these many platforms. That data really represents the viewer feedback that isn’t typically received, and will help our customers understand when and why viewers tuned out—and how to rectify any viewing quality problems.”

ABOUT Qligent

Qligent’s architecture provides complete, state-of-the-art monitoring and visualization solutions for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators. Based in Melbourne, Florida, Qligent’s software-defined approach provides an open, vendor-agnostic platform to monitor performance, integrity and compliance of multiple signals, streams and systems across enterprises of any size. Its solutions provide the same consistent quality of content and service across multiple delivery platforms simultaneously.