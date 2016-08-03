VITEC Products on Display at IBC016

VITEC

MGW Ace Decoder -- Compact, Professional-grade, Hardware-based HEVC Decoding Appliance

Making its debut at IBC2016 will be VITEC's new MGW Ace Decoder. This professional-grade, compact HEVC/H.265 decoder delivers broadcast-quality decoding of HEVC streams up to 1080p60 4:2:2 10-bit, supporting the most demanding and diverse video streaming use cases. It offers a robust panel of best-in-class connectivity options and two pairs of audio decode capabilities. When the MGW Ace Decoder is used with the MGW Ace Encoder, the pair forms the industry's first entirely portable, hardware-based end-to-end 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC solution, delivering reliable, error-free, low-latency and bandwidth-efficient streams suitable for IPTV, broadcast, and point-to-point applications. With its unique, flexible FPGA architecture that supports ongoing video improvements up to 4K60p, the MGW Ace Decoder provides users with a powerful, future-proof solution.

EZ TV IPTV System

At IBC2016, VITEC will be showcasing its award-winning EZ TV IPTV and digital signage solution, a broadcast-grade centralized system for delivery of live streams, on-demand content, and digital signage campaigns to TVs, PCs, and mobile devices. Designed for rapid integration with existing enterprise networks, EZ TV's intuitive content management portal makes it easy to set up live TV channels, streaming of in-house content and recordings, and establish an access-controlled IPTV service to any user on the LAN or WAN. VITEC's digital signage add-on for EZ TV 8.0 seamlessly runs on the same end-points used for IPTV, delivering powerful signage capabilities on hardware-based, cost-effective players with reliability suited for large-scale deployments. EZ TV is the ideal solution for corporate video-over-IP applications and digital signage projects for sports venues.

MGW Vision

MGW Vision is a new 4K/Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC real-time hardware-based encoder for IPTV, broadcast, and point-to-point distribution. With the MGW Vision, VITEC integrates UHD resolution with its high-quality, low-latency hardware-based HEVC/H.265 compression and streaming technology. Advanced HEVC compression enables users to stream UHD/HD video with up to 50 percent bandwidth savings compared to the H.264 standard. It boasts a compact 1RU form factor and H.265 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 hardware compression chip for streaming broadcast-quality video. The encoder has a processing power of up to one UHD or four HD HEVC channels from four 3G-SDI inputs, answering market requirements for format flexibility.

PX Media Library -- The Next Generation of Media Management

PX Media Library is a time-saving meta-solution for media professionals to tag, edit, manage, organize, and share media files. This open system is easily adaptable to industry-specific workflows. PX Media Library streamlines media management and allows users to take advantage of proven solutions for sports applications, content providers, broadcasters, film festivals, scientific institutes, and government organizations. Fresh, intuitive user interfaces along with customizable, easy-to-configure workflows keep users ahead of the competition by enabling them to stay organized in today's media-crowded world. The platform allows all types of media to be consistently filed with the highest degree of security. In addition, PX Media Library features a new exclusive deep learning auto-annotation tool and a video stock footage management application with responsive design and mobile device support.

Company Overview:

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV Solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

