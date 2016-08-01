Telegenic selects SAM’s Kahuna 9600 for major outside broadcast sporting events

Telegenic, the leading UK-based outside broadcast contractor, today announced that it has purchased two Kahuna 9600 production switchers to provide 4K UHD sports production services in its OB Vans. The most powerful switcher in the market, the Kahuna 9600 has already been used to broadcast the UEFA European Championship, UEFA Champions League Final and AVIVA Premiership Final.



The Telegenic OB team was tasked to provide the 4K UHD production of the Athletico vs Real Madrid UCL Final on behalf of UEFA. Having previously used Sony’s technology, the switch to SAM’s Kahuna has provided a unique and flexible solution for simultaneous 4K and HD production for Telegenic.



The Kahuna was selected due to its ability to provide one totally flexible, unrivalled solution for 4K and HD production, as well as the quick and easy integration into Telegenic’s existing environment.



Sean Mulhern, Director of Engineering, commented: “At Telegenic it is important to meet the consumer’s need for 4K and HD content for their homes, using the right technology in our OB vans. With the new demand comes the expansion of supply, and manufacturers are stepping up to introduce high-quality solutions for us. SAM’s Kahuna switcher has replaced our Sony technology for its power and flexibility, and has served us very well when capturing events like the UEFA Champions League. Kahuna has ticked all the boxes and really is the only switcher at this time capable of producing what we require here.”



Tim Thorsteinson, CEO of SAM, added: “With the demand for the highest quality program delivery, especially for sports productions, comes the need for advanced equipment which can function outside newsrooms or production houses. It’s fantastic to work with Telegenic to install the Kahuna switcher and enable high-quality content to be broadcast across the world.”



