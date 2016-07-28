Bannister Lake Software Introduces Super Ticker Community for Public Submission of Broadcast Data

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Canada, July 28, 2016 – Bannister Lake Software today announced Super Ticker Community, a public-use variant of the company’s highly-regarded Super Ticker data aggregation solution for broadcasting and information display. Complementing Super Ticker’s proven ease and efficiency in managing automated data feeds from premium third-party sources, the cloud-based Super Ticker Community provides a publicly-accessible portal for the submission of information such as school closings, special events, local sports scores, public interest announcements and more.

Bannister Lake’s Super Ticker software is used by a multitude of top-tier broadcasters and media companies to aggregate, manage and moderate data feeds from such eminent providers as The Associated Press (AP), Stats Inc., the U.S. National Weather Service, Twitter, Agence France-Presse (AFP) and many more. Adding Super Ticker Community gives existing Super Ticker customers a rich new source of data from a potentially vast array of public contributors.

“Super Ticker customers have long enjoyed its many advantages in aggregating and combining automated, external feeds with their own original content,” said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. “As essential as these paid and free third-party sources are, locally-oriented data further tightens connection between broadcasters and their community. By enabling authorized users from the general public to directly provide data through an easy-to-use Internet front end, Super Ticker Community provides a rich source of local content while freeing broadcasters from the costly effort of manually inputting this information themselves.”

Like the flagship Super Ticker, Super Ticker Community offers an array of powerful features including an intuitive, web-based interface; Content Groups to partition and restrict content access; the BLADE RESTful web API for custom integration; and dynamic fields for complete flexibility in supporting any type of data.

A shared, multi-tenant Super Ticker Community cloud instance is available for free use by current Super Ticker customers with active maintenance agreements, and allows publicly-submitted data to be accessed via the BLADE interface. Dedicated Super Ticker Community instances can be purchased on a monthly or yearly subscription basis, providing complete user administration and Content Group management functionality while enabling Community data to be synchronized directly to existing Super Ticker deployments.

Extending its value beyond the Super Ticker user base, new customers can also purchase dedicated Super Ticker Community subscriptions for standalone use, retrieving data through the BLADE interface as a public information aggregation portal for websites, character generators and digital signage.

Super Ticker Community, Super Ticker and other Bannister Lake Software solutions will be highlighted at the upcoming IBC2016 Conference and Exhibition, taking place September 9-13 in Amsterdam. Bannister Lake will exhibit at IBC2016 with partners including BroadStream Solutions (stand #8.B35) and Imagine Communications (stand #4.A01).

About Bannister Lake Inc.

Bannister Lake is a leading provider of professional video graphic display solutions for broadcast television, cable, satellite, audio/visual and information presentation applications worldwide. Our solutions integrate seamlessly with your existing infrastructure while automating the integration and display of external data sources, improving the productivity of your organization. Visit us online at www.bannisterlake.com.