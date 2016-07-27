Legendary Broadcast Studio Lighting

DALLAS – July 27, 2016 – PrimeTime Lighting sustains a legacy of manufacturing broadcast studio lights with superior performance, lasting durability and constructed by craftsman with top-quality materials. The company originated in 1975 as an advanced solar energy collection manufacturer and was founded by Gus Hutchison, legendary race car driver and engineer. Hutchison designed and manufactured solar collection systems for NASA satellites and space stations. He applied his superior reflector technology and evolved the company into an engineering and broadcast light manufacturing organization in 1995.

His designs continue to be widely used in television studios and were orginally branded as KW/2 lights - now known as PrimeTime Lighting Systems. They illuminate a myriad of TV news sets and are known as bright, durable and well-built luminaires.

In 2013, Glen Harn and his wife, Cynthia Harn acquired PrimeTime Lighting Systems. Gus remains deeply involved in the engineering and development of PrimeTime's latest generation of new products including LED luminaires. According to Harn, CEO of PrimeTime, “our LEDs are unique to the industry because they are engineered with an ingenious LED passive cooling design. PrimeTime LED fixtures do not need a fan.”

A photo of Gus from his racing era is displayed in the PrimeTime lobby. It reads, "Our founder Gus Hutchison. Dedicated to high performance, solid quality, and lasting durability. PrimeTime Lighting Systems will always strive to meet his standards with the products we build and the way we conduct our business."

The Harns named the GUS 51 LED Fresnel after Gus Hutchison to honor his innovation and engineering expertise both in broadcast studio light manufacturing and racing.

GUS 51 LED Fresnel

Designed and built from the ground up in PrimeTime’s Texas plant, the GUS 51 LED Fresnel is incredibly bright and requires NO FAN because of innovative engineering and technology.

Draws only 60 watts

CRI 90+

Silent - NO FAN

Comparable light output: 750+ watts

High quality Micro-Fresnel lens system with advanced optics

Super-wide focus range - adjustable from a tight 11° beam angle at full spot to a wide 80° field angle at full flood

LED Luminaires

According to Glen Harn, CEO of PrimeTime, "Our LED lights are handcrafted in our Dallas facility with rigorous testing, first-rate materials, and superb manufacturing standards. In fact, we stand behind our LEDs with a 5-year warranty."

PrimeTime Fluorescents

PrimeTime’s legacy includes a wide range of fluorescents built with Hutchison’s superior reflector technology. The 1SL is PrimeTime’s most popular and versatile fluorescent product.

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. For over 20 years, PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products illuminated broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality.

