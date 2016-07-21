TMD signs Eurotek as Irish distributor

Hall 2 B59, IBC 2016, Amsterdam: TMD, the leading provider of asset management systems for digital and physical assets, has appointed Eurotek as its sole distributor and reseller in Ireland. Eurotek is a well-known and respected systems integrator, and the two companies worked together on the award-winning FAST project at Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.

Eurotek will take on the sales of TMD’s full range of media services applications, including the award-winning Paragon archive solution, OnPoint production asset management platform, Aperture for ingest, Paragon+ for content management and Chameleon for DAM. These fit well into Eurotek’s plans to continue offering cutting edge solutions, particularly around asset management, IP and migration to the cloud.

“We have had a great partnership with TMD for a number of years, and know their products inside out,” said Kevin Moore, managing director of Eurotek. “Formalising that relationship in this distributor agreement is a natural step, and we look forward to taking TMD’s packaged media applications to a wider market, as well as continuing to work closely with TMD on bespoke projects.”

Tony Taylor, chairman of TMD added “Eurotek has been a leader in understanding that the industry needs to move to metadata-driven, software-defined workflows. We are delighted to have them on board.”

Eurotek will have a presence on the TMD stand, 2.B59, at IBC2016 (Amsterdam, 9 – 13 September).

Paragon is TMD’s easy to use archiving solution that enables broadcasters, content owners and production companies to protect their video, audio and physical assets. Using LTFS and powered by TMD’s globally renowned Mediaflex technology, it creates a digital content store that is device independent. Archives written to today’s LTO format – including LTO-7 – can be migrated to future generations, or even to new media like holographic storages, without any loss of essence or metadata.

OnPoint is TMD’s production asset management solution. From wish and make list management through the editing process, it integrates seamlessly with third party systems like Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro CC. It includes a review and approvals process before being sent to both the archive and/or playout operations. Designed for today’s post production needs the system is cloud-native, quick to install, integrates with many systems and is intuitive to operate.