Domo Broadcast launches new website

Tampa, Florida, Domo Tactical Communications, or DTC, today announced the launch of its new website, at www.domotactical.com.

The new digital platform has a clear structure, with great navigational features and search capabilities, which in conjunction with new content, provides a refreshingly new, enjoyable user experience and reflects DTC’s position as market leaders.

Domo Broadcast Sales Director JP Delport, “This new website is clean, intuitive, and accurately depicts where we are today, and where we’re going tomorrow.”

The new site is the first port of call for those who would like to know more about Domo Broadcast products and services, including the company’s IBC offerings, which include the acclaimed SOLO7 OBTX transmitter and SOLO8 SDR, which reimagines, and improves, the concept of software defined transmission capabilities. The new website is now live and can be found at www.domotactical.com

Domo Broadcast products and services can be found at IBC 2016 in Amsterdam from 9-13 September on Stand 1.F41.