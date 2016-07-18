ChyronHego Announces Key Appointment of Neil Foster as COO and CFO

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- July 12, 2016 -- In support of ChyronHego's continued global growth, both organically and through acquisitions, the company today announced the appointment of Neil Foster as chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Foster brings to ChyronHego more than 25 years of executive experience in various strategic, operational, financial, and corporate development roles at the nexus of media, technology, and entertainment. Prior to joining ChyronHego, he served as executive vice president, operations, for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), the $2 billion global developer and publisher of console video games. Previously, Foster held a number of roles in the recorded music business, including executive vice president, finance and operations, for the Columbia/Epic Label Group of Sony Music Entertainment, and co-president of Sony Music Entertainment Canada. Foster's early career included positions at McKinsey & Company Inc. and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, a Chartered Accountant accreditation from the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants, and a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Toronto. Foster also currently serves on the board of directors of SNAP Interactive Inc. (OTCQB: STVI), a developer and operator of dating software applications for social networking websites and mobile platforms.

"We're very privileged to welcome Neil to our senior management team as we continue to deepen and scale our operations in support of our continued expansion in global markets," said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego. "With his rich experience in executive-level management at high-profile, global enterprises, Neil will play a valued leadership role in our rapidly growing company."

"I am thrilled to join ChyronHego and Johan's team at this exciting time in the company's evolution," Foster said. "With innovative products and services that empower graphics and data for the broadcast and sports industries, ChyronHego is well-positioned as a leader in one of technology's most attractive vertical markets for software applications. I'm looking forward to applying my strategic, operational, and financial expertise to help ChyronHego create value for shareholders."

Foster will be based at the ChyronHego headquarters in Melville, New York, reporting directly to Apel.

