Smart and Secure Solutions from Viaccess-Orca at IBC2016

IBC2016 Exhibitor Preview

Sept. 9-13

Amsterdam

Stand 1.A51

It's smarter, it's safer. It's VO.

The television and media industries are going through major disruptions that affect both consumers and service providers, requiring data and experiences to be managed and protected carefully.

Ever mindful of the evolving industry needs, Viaccess-Orca made a move to the cloud earlier this year with the launch of Voyage -TVaaS. Continuing the tradition of innovation, at IBC2016, Viaccess-Orca will showcase its latest solutions in security, data analytics, and immersive video experiences that help shape a smarter and safer digital life.

NEW Enhanced Features for Cloud-based TVaaS

At IBC2016, Viaccess-Orca will demonstrate advanced analytics and monetization capabilities for its cloud-based Voyage - TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS). The demo will highlight the integration of a new HTML5 Web player into the scope of the solution, enabling service providers to benefit from new monetization opportunities through pre-roll multiscreen advertising.

As a cloud service, Voyage TVaaS offers quick and easy monetization of the multiscreen environment, enables service providers to respond to dynamic market conditions, and takes advantage of new business models. Voyage TVaaS also offers best-in-class security capabilities through Viaccess-Orca's Connected Sentinel Player: a multiplatform media player SDK that incorporates digital rights management for premium VOD and live content.

Future-Proof Advanced Security Solution

At IBC2016, Viaccess-Orca will demonstrate a set of best-of-breed premium content protection technologies for 4K UHD HDR HEVC-enabled STBs already deployed by Orange, one of Europe's foremost operators.

The solution is powered by Viaccess-Orca's advanced security technologies including the Adaptive Sentinel, which features a unique, dual-card and card less conditional access system (CAS) based on software and hardware security. Viaccess-Orca's security value proposition includes unified CAS and DRM agents for live and VoD content, as well as the proprietary Viaccess Security Environment (VSE) executed in the trusted zone of the chipset, ensuring the highest level of security required for 4K UHD content.

Monetizing Immersive Video Experiences

At IBC2016, Viaccess-Orca will showcase its Virtual Arena platform for 360-degree virtual reality (VR) video management, interactivity, and secure playback pre-integrated with an end-to-end, best-of-breed ecosystem. Attendees can stop by the company's stand to see an outstanding VR experience featuring sweeping views of 360-degree UHD content. The pre-integrated ecosystem is designed to accelerate the deployment of a fully immersive TV experience on consumer-grade head-mounted displays connected to a smartphone.

The demo at IBC2016 will notably highlight the advanced capabilities of the platform in terms of data collection, extraction of insights and targeted advertising by leveraging the multiple sensors involved in a virtual reality environment.

Viaccess-Orca's solutions uniquely enable service providers to drive viewers' engagement and create data-driven monetization opportunities from immersive video experiences while preserving privacy. Building on its data science expertise, VO allows content service providers to unlock the value of their data.

NEW VO Dongle

The digital consumption market faces continuous business challenges that require new ways to access video content. At IBC2016, Viaccess-Orca will answer these needs through the new VO Dongle, a powerful streaming device offering break-through TV experience to consumers in any location for a seamless, connected, and secure television experience. The VO Dongle also allows operators to have a full control over the content delivered from the Dongle to the viewing screen.

Company Overview:

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.

Note to Editors: For SEO purposes, Viaccess-Orca respectfully requests that editors use complete web links, including http://, when referencing Viaccess-Orca or the company's products

Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/home?status=Viaccess-Orca IBC2016 Exhibitor Preview - http://goo.gl/OATmLY %23InfoComm2016

Photo Links:

www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/VO-VoyageTVaaS.jpg

Photo Caption: Voyage - TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS) Cloud-Based Platform

www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/VO-VirtualReality.png

Photo Caption: 360-Degree Immersive Virtual Reality Video Experience from Viaccess-Orca

www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/VO-Dongle.png

Photo Caption: New Dongle from Viaccess-Orca