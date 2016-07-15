NETIA Products at IBC2016

IBC2016 Product Preview

At IBC2016, NETIA will showcase the full NETIA Media Assist digital software suite, which includes radio automation (production, newsroom, scheduling, and playout modules), media asset management, and workflow management solutions.

NETIA Media Assist Software Suite a Hub for Media Assets

In a news environment, the NETIA Media Assist software suite acts as a multimedia hub for content in any format, including audio, video, text, or images. The cloud-ready system enables radio stations to deploy their back-office applications in a dedicated SAN or host them securely outside the station's premises. By offering safe and managed access to outside entities, the station can foster cooperation and exchange with its affiliates and partner organizations.

At IBC2016, NETIA will showcase a new monitoring tool for Media Assist, giving radio staff a single, easy-to-use interface for managing and optimizing multisite workflows. Staff can now monitor priority levels on all launched processes to help minimize their impact on bandwidth, while facilitating content delivery within the group and increasing time-to-air ratios. The powerful API within Media Assist enables interoperability and integration of multiple business- and public-facing systems. In addition, broadcasters can set up several instances of the NETIA Workflow Engine to handle parallel tasks such as transcoding in order to process even more content during peak news periods. NETIA's special focus on virtualization means that demanding computational tasks, together with server components, can run in a virtualized infrastructure with minimal configuration stored on clients and minimum effect on users.

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 20,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, playout systems, media asset management, and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, the Associated Press, ABC News Radio Network, All India Radio, WestwoodOne, Radio Globo in Brazil, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in North America, Paris, Rome, Sydney, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

