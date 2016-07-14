DNF to Provide Solutions for Numerous IBC Exhibitors

Northridge, Calif. : DNF Controls – the award-winning and acknowledged leader in Human-to-Machine and Machine-to-Machine interfaces - will be well represented at IBC within the stands of multiple technology partners. Exhibitors in Halls 3, 7 and 8 will be using DNF gear for router and KVM control, thus helping to showcase the full functionality of their product offerings.

“Our flexible, easy-to-configure device controllers and interface products optimize workflows and enhance connectivity, signaling and monitoring, enabling users to operate with greater efficiency,” said Dan Fogel, chief technical officer of DNF Controls. “We are delighted to bring these solutions to IBC and play an integral role in the success of our IBC technology partners.”

Various models of DNF’s highly configurable Universal Switch Panel (USP) will be integrated within the stands of Barnfind Technologies, Black Box and IHSE GmbH among others. The flexible USP’s programmer-free interface creates working environments with user control over only those functions necessary to streamline operations and reduce errors.

DNF products will be in these Exhibitor Stands:

Barnfind Technologies: DNF’s USP3-16 will be controlling the Norwegian manufacturer’s router in Stand 3.B19

·Black Box: DNF’s USP3-16 will be used for KVM Control in Stand 8.E32

·IHSE GmbH: DNF’s USP8-D & USP3-16 will be used for KVM Control in Stand 7.B30

About DNF Controls

DNF Controls has been an innovator in the design and implementation of device control interfaces since 1990. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction and similar facilities. For additional information, please visit DNFControls.com

DNF Controls contact: Fred Scott

+1-516.922.4363 / fscott@dnfcontrols.com

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv