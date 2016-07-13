Integrated Microwave Technologies' (IMT) 58microLite HD Mini Kit System Makes a Splash with Webcast-TV

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA, JULY 13, 2016 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets, and its 58microLite HD Mini Kit, a highly portable, professional grade wireless camera transmission link,took to the waterduring a live stream byWebCast-TV.com at the 57th Masters Waterski and Wakeboard Tournament Presented by GM Marine Engine Technology.

WebCast-TV was created in 2005 by its CEO, Tom Grey, who came from a video photography and web design background, and is primarily involved in the water sports industry. The company specializes in live streaming video that allows customers to viewcontent of their events online on any device around the world, in real time.

WebCast-TV needed a new professional grade HD wireless video solution. The WebCast-TV camera crew jumps from boat to shore quickly capturing the skiing from every angle, as well as capturing interviews with the athletes before and after they compete. A compact and portable solution was a must. Mobility is very important for live video production and the water sports industry in particular.

“The best thing for us was that we attached the microLite transmitter on top of the camera and it was so compact and lightweight,” says Grey. “Before the microLite, we had an older professional system with separate parts: cables, transmitter and antennas. All of that had to be attached to the boat separate from the camera, taking up time we didn't have. For us, having the portability of the microLite on the camera was a really big improvement from what we had before and saved us a lot of time.”

“We had used another system for many years but it was bulky and expensive to replace,” says Grey. “However, while looking for new equipment we found that most of them were either designed for larger professional cameras and too expensive, or non-professional and just unreliable. We wanted something small and lightweight that was designed for small- to medium-sized cameras. I came across the 58microLite Mini Kit and knew it was the right fit for us, and perfect for our application. When we tested it, we were blown away with how easy it was to set up. It did all the work for us and is much more affordable.”

The 58microLite HD Mini Kit is capable of providing high-quality video at distances over one-mile line-of-sight. It is a complete solution including transmitter, receiver, antennas and cables housed in a soft case. The case has extra room for batteries, chargers or ancillary equipment. The microLite’s size and performance makes it ideal for live sports, newsgathering, reality-based programs, ENG-EFP/OB, point-of-view and any type of live event coverage.

The Masters Waterski and Wakeboard Tournament is known throughout the world as one of the most prestigious water sports competitions and is held annually during Memorial Day weekend. “The 57th Masters Waterski and Wakeboard Tournament was three days of using the equipment nonstop and it went perfectly,” says Grey. “When it wasn’t used in the boat, we used it for getting interviews and wandering around the site to get other shots. We were able to actually walk all around the boat and went behind solid objects, and it was flawless the entire time.”

The microLite Mini Kit will also be usedat the U.S. Open of Water Skiing this fall. “We had multiple people at the Masters ask us what we were using,” says Grey. “Everyone just thought it was an amazing product. There was a lot of interest in it and we plan to get another one soon.”

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a portfolio company of xG Technology, Inc., is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital broadcast microwave video systems. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license-free sports and entertainment applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state, local and federal police departments.

More information can be found atwww.imt-solutions.com.