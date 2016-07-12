Audio Engineering Society Opens Early Registration and Housing Options for AES Los Angeles, September 29 – October 2

— Worlds largest pro audio end-user event invites attendees to become Immersed In Audio —





New York, NY, July 12, 2016 — The Audio Engineering Society has announced that Early Registration is now open for the largest pro audio event of the year – the 141st Audio Engineering Society International Convention, which returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center, Thursday, September 29 – Sunday, October 2, 2016. Attendees should sign-up now to take advantage of Early Registration pricing on multiple premium All Access options, which include the full Tech Program. Exhibits-Plus registration is FREE with advance registration, by using the promo code AES141NOW at checkout. Exhibits-Plus access includes the gear exhibition (September 29 – October 1), as well as the Project Studio Expo, Live Sound Expo and more. Additionally, the first AES Conference on Audio for Virtual and Augmented Reality, will be co-located with the Convention on September 30 and October 1. Student and AES Member discounts are available for the AVAR conference, as are packages that combine event registrations. Exclusive priority housing rates are also available for attendees of either event through the aesshow.com website.

As the AES returns to Los Angeles for the 141st Convention, attendees will have the chance to become “Immersed in Audio” as they hear from the top engineers, producers and researchers in the industry over four days of Technical Program sessions, including Panels, Lectures, Workshops and Tutorials, as well as three full days of our popular gear exhibition, showcasing technology, hardware and software from top manufacturers and service providers. The Exhibits-Plus registration option offers access to the Opening Ceremonies and Keynote and the annual Heyser lecture events, full exhibition access, as well as access to the training and information sessions on the exhibition area Live Sound Expo and Project Studio Expo stages, special event sessions, and more. An upgrade to the All Access badge offers all of this, along with four full days of exclusive in-depth Tech Program presentations, workshops, tutorials, and research papers and posters covering all things audio. Encompassing Recording and Production, Networked Audio, Broadcast and Streaming, Game Audio, Sound for Picture, Product Design, Sound Reinforcement, and much more, the AES Los Angeles Convention Tech Program offers the next generation of research and instruction by leaders in our industry. AES LA embodies the AES motto “Listen, Learn, Connect,” offering unprecedented access to the highest levels of professional audio engineering and production.

“We’ve been hard at work on our return to Los Angeles since our last convention there in 2014, which set west coast attendance records, and from which we continue to reap benefits in our AES E-Library archives and beyond,” states AES Executive Director Bob Moses. “Our experienced co-chairs, Michael MacDonald and Valerie Tyler, have once again assembled an all-star convention committee to coordinate the technical program. Our exhibition floor and AES Expo events continue to grow in size and popularity. This year, we are working to extend these offerings to new potential attendees, students, and enthusiasts who have a desire to be part of the professional audio industry. Whether a life-long audio pro, or simply curious about the latest audio app on your phone, the AES conventions truly offer something for all levels and interests, and we encourage everyone to spread the word as we look towards AES L.A.”

To register now for the AES Los Angeles convention or to book your accommodations visit: aesshow.com

