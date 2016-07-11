OMGossip Brings Celebrity Video Chat and Gossip to Facebook Live Using VCC Production Technology

OMGossip, the live-streaming gossip show hosted by celebrity-interviewer Jeremy Hassell, today announced that it is expanding distribution to Facebook Live, giving millions of the social media platform’s users one click access to engage directly in video chat with celebrity guests and leading entertainment bloggers. OMGossip is part of a new breed of video-talk-based program television, powered by The Video Call Center (VCC) and designed for professional producers and studios, which combines the production quality and moderation of world-class live television with the pacing, interactivity and wide distribution of social media.

“Deep integration with the Facebook ecosystem gives producers an opportunity to engage with a massive audience,” says VCC CEO Larry Thaler. “VCC is powering the next big leap in social TV. Now viewers not only watch and chat about the show, they are active participants in the live program itself. VCC manages a large volume of video calls and efficiently produces a high quality, live television product for any distribution platform including broadcast, cable, the web, and now Facebook Live.”

VCC frees shows like OMGossip from many of the constraints and costs associated with traditional live television production, while encouraging creative innovation. For example, VCC’s remote-by-smartphone capability has enabled OMGossip to break new ground in live, mobile video contribution. Host Jeremy Hassell’s guests call him via the web using their smartphones from limos, cabs, living rooms, bedrooms, restaurants, the beach, airport baggage claims, and even riding a bicycle through New York City.

“The amazing thing about producing these shows is that there are no financial or technical limits to accessing stars live,” says, Tom Porpiglia, executive producer for Talk Center America which produces OMGossip. “We don’t care where they are. If they’ve got a smartphone, they can go on the air in seconds and be talking with their fans and Jeremy’s blogger posse from Asia to Europe and across the US.”

VCC simplifies video call acquisition so that the system and call screeners moderate large volumes of incoming video calls for video talk-based programs. The company has invented and patented unique technology that filters these calls and assists the host in running the show without a control room while maintaining broadcast quality output.

With VCC, Hassell not only hosts OMGossip, he directly controls the live video conversations between celebrity guests, contributing bloggers, and OMGossip viewers. The patented VCC host control panel eliminates the need for a costly, traditional TV broadcast control room, enabling the host to select callers from around the globe, select graphics, showcase the latest revealing videos and photos, and engage with his callers in the video chats that comprise the program.

One example of the show’s versatility came this spring via live video calls with stars of Real Housewives of New York as they prepared for airtime in the show’s dressing room. Jeremy and regular OMGossip posse member Josh McBride talked with Dorinda Medley and Jules Wainstein as they had their hair and makeup done backstage, while fans and other posse members chimed in with questions and comments from around the world.

“Jeremy Hassell is a unique talent from a generation that wants to be in control of the air,” says Video Call Center CEO Larry Thaler. “We’ve turned the model around so instead of listening to directions from a control room, Jeremy has the power to instantly make connections that he thinks will appeal to the audience. Jeremy drives this fast paced show himself, deciding which callers, clips and graphics to air, and triggering the technology that automatically switches the program.”

About The Video Call Center, LLC: VCC is a technology and content development company devoted to handling large numbers of IP Video remotes-by-smartphone and putting them on the air through patented assistive automation approaches. VCC licenses its software and provides caller acquisition and production services. VCC has produced hundreds of programs for the web through its Talk Center America platform, and dozens for programs or the stations of co-owner TEGNA Media. VCC is jointly owned by Wolzien LLC and TEGNA, which is a significant investor and customer. More at www.thevideocallcenter.com/sales

About OMGossip: Now in weekly production for more than six months, OMGossip is hosted and produced by VH-1 and MTV personality Jeremy Hassell. Among the stars and personalities who have checked in from their homes, the beach, and even while on their daily runs through downtown Beverly Hills during OMGossip’s initial run have been Farrah Abraham, Candace Cameron Bure, Heather McDonald, Dorinda Medley, Dr. Miami and Jules Wainstein , dishing with Jeremy on the latest in music, film, and clubbing. OMGossip airs every Wednesday at 9PM Eastern. Past episodes can be seen at www.talkcenteramerica.com, the VCC program distribution platform.

