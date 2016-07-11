AXON Launches New SynView Multiviewer To Support4K/UHD & IP Production

At IBC 2016 (Booth 10.A21/B21), Axon Digital Design is launching its next generation SynView modular multiviewer that is capable of handling both 4K and any IP video formats.

Internationally renowned for its cutting-edge broadcast network infrastructure solutions, Axon has once again pushed product development boundaries by ensuring that this latest version of SynView is ready for the future and can support whatever video transport mechanism the industry chooses to adopt.

Designed for use as a stand-alone unit or as part of an Axon Synapse signal processing system, the new SynView solution is ideal for a wide range of applications and from small to extremely large monitoring walls. The only single field latency (20ms@50Hz and 16,7ms@59.94Hz) multiview system on the market, its modular nature means that it can be combined with over 300 different processing modules to provide a system that truly stands out from the competition.

The new SynView consists of two basic models, each available in two versions (SDI I/O or Ethernet I/O). These versions can be mixed and matched to build a hybrid multiviewer with up to hundreds of inputs and eight 1080p heads (on SDI) or two heads with UHD/4K resolution. Multiple connector panels will be available to allow for different I/O configurations.

Compared to earlier systems, SynView’s feature-set has been significantly enhanced, with double the amount of inputs, eight times the amount of outputs (heads), UHD/4K/60Hz output resolution on display outputs and a 6-fold increase of processing power. The system can now scale, position, de-embed, overlay and process 8 video channels.

Key features of the next generation SynView multiviewer include:

•Dual 10Gb Ethernet to ensure that these cards can support the industry well into the future

•An agnostic IP video channel picker compatible with many formats including TSN, TR03, TR04 etc.

•Linear expandable system in steps of 8 input channels or 6 networked channels (with full 2022-7 protection)

•Multi card multi view systems can span multiple frames by use of a cable connecting the SynView cards

•Unlimited amount of inputs per dual UHD output configuration

•Unlimited amount of inputs per 8 3Gb/s SDI output configuration

•Linear increase of cost, no penalty for a small system

•Linear increase of horse power

•Ultra fast boot time

At IBC 2016, Axon will showcase SynView’s versatility by running multiple screens from two cards. This demonstration will highlight the multiviewer’s effectiveness in a variety of situations, including fast response production monitor walls where it offers unequalled low processing delay and start up time, high resolution high source count monitor walls and OB van preview monitoring and shading.

Alongside SynView, Axon will showcase its full broadcast infrastructure product range including its Cerebrum control and monitoring platform which is fast becoming the control solution of choice for mobile production, news and studio live production, master control and remote production.

