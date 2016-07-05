Next-generation TS Splicer to feature at IBC 2016

IBC 2016, Stand 8.B38: Starfish Technologies, a pioneer in broadcast ad insertion technology, will feature its next-generation TS Splicer product at IBC 2016.

TS Splicer combines multiple-channel, frame-accurate transport stream media splicing with media storage and SCTE 35 opt-out signal decoding.

Starfish Marketing Director Peter Blatchford added, “As the momentum toward OTT and IP delivery gathers pace, sophisticated transport stream processing becomes increasingly relevant.

“Legacy splicing technologies were often hampered by issues with channel counts, propagation delays, and GOP boundary limitations. TS Splicer was designed to address those issues, which equates to increased reliability, accuracy and, ultimately, profit.”

TS Splicer runs on generic, enterprise-grade hardware and provides simultaneous splicing of more than 20 HD or SD video services on a single sever. It supports MPEG-2, H.264 and HEVC encoded media, and its frame-accurate splicing mode is specially designed to ensure that input video signal quality is retained.

Audio splicing is also a key benefit of TS Splicer, with the ability to effortlessly splice AC-3 and MPEG-1 Layer II streams.

TS Splicer is part of a range of compelling ad insertion and regional TV system technologies from Starfish that will be on display at IBC 2016 on Stand 8.B38.