GatesAir Supplies High-Efficiency Maxiva Transmitter System for Historic WRAL-TV ATSC 3.0 Channel Launch

CINCINNATI, June 30, 2016 — GatesAir, a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters, is powering delivery of the first ATSC 3.0 full simulcast television station courtesy of WRAL-TV, the Capitol Broadcasting-owned Raleigh-Durham NBC affiliate that has a history of groundbreaking innovations in TV content delivery. This includes the industry’s first HD channel launch in 1996; the first HD newscast in 2000; and early launches of Mobile DTV and Mobile Emergency Alert System (M-EAS) systems, all supported with GatesAir over-the-air technology.

GatesAir is providing its latest Maxiva™ TV technology, optimized for ATSC 3.0 content delivery, including a 7kW ULXT liquid-cooled UHF transmitter and its XTE exciter. The Maxiva ULXT, featuring GatesAir’s latest PowerSmart® Plus transmitter architecture and ultra-efficient liquid cooling, integrates next-generation LDMOS power amplifiers to reduce power consumption and transmitter footprint, and support industry-high AC to RF efficiency (50-percent ATSC). The Maxiva™ XTE software-defined exciter provides the advanced signal processing, throughput and IP transport capabilities required to efficiently deliver ATSC 3.0 signals (including 4K and UHD content) and data, including advanced emergency alerts, to fixed and mobile devices.

The ATSC 3.0 channel, which WRAL launched yesterday on Channel 39 under an experimental FCC license, will be broadcast and tested market-wide for education and continuing improvement of equipment and system design in support of future ATSC 3.0 channel launches. WRAL will work with GatesAir and other vendors supporting the project to share findings and further refine the end-to-end architecture, including LG Electronics (ATSC 3.0 receiving equipment), Harmonic (signal encoding) and Triveni Digital (signaling, transport generation and ATSC 3.0 analysis equipment).

“We are very excited to be able to break new ground again with GatesAir. Over the years, our partnership has allowed both of our companies to grow and create new products and services for our viewers,” said Peter Sockett, WRAL Director of Engineering and Operations. “It’s a great time to be in this industry as we explore the opportunities that an IP based system will afford us.”

“We are thrilled to participate in yet another forward-looking project from WRAL-TV, a broadcaster that clearly invests and believes in the future of over-the-air television based on a long track record of broadcast innovation,” said Phil Argyris, CEO, GatesAir. “We will continue to work closely with the WRAL team and other supporting vendors to enhance and further the possibilities of what the ATSC 3.0 standard and Next Generation TV offers to broadcasters and consumers alike, including advanced 4K and UHD content, stronger building penetration, mobile and broadband delivery, improved over-the-air reception, and opening up new services and business models moving forward.”

About GatesAir

GatesAir, Inc. provides complete solutions for over-the-air radio and television broadcasting, leveraging wireless spectrum to maximize performance for multichannel, mission-critical services. Powering over-the-air networks worldwide with unparalleled reliability for nearly 100 years, GatesAir’s turnkey solutions enable broadcasters to create, transport and transmit radio and TV content. With customers in more than 185 countries, the company leads the industry in innovation and design breakthroughs, improving efficiency and reducing total cost of ownership. Visit www.gatesair.com for more information, Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/gatesair, and follow us on Twitter at @GatesAir.